Former AP Deputy IG Noor Gabow Appointed Consul-General in Haiti

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20 — Former Administration Police Deputy Inspector General Noor Gabow has been appointed Kenya’s Consul-General to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, where the country is leading a multinational security mission to restore peace and stability.

Gabow’s appointment is part of a series of high-profile placements announced on Friday to senior positions within the Executive Office of the President and other key state agencies. Principal Administrative Secretary Arthur A. Osiya noted that the appointments were made following recommendations from the Public Service Commission and in accordance with applicable laws.

“These appointments are designed to enhance the capacity of personnel supporting the Head of State and Government in executing the nation’s mandate effectively,” Osiya stated.

Other notable appointments include Gerald Nyaoma Arita as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya and Adams Oloo as Advisor, Strategy and Communication, in the President’s Council of Economic Advisors.

In addition, former Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria has been named Chairperson of the Public Procurement Regulatory Board, while ex-Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth will now serve as Chairperson of the National Standards Council under the Kenya Bureau of Standards.

Gabow’s posting to Haiti is seen as strategic, given Kenya’s leadership in the ongoing security mission in the Caribbean nation. The initiative underscores Kenya’s commitment to global peacekeeping efforts and its intention to strengthen diplomatic ties with Haiti.

The appointments reflect President Ruto’s broader strategy to enhance leadership within key institutions, ensuring the efficient delivery of both national and international priorities.

