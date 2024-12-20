Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Former Deputy Inspector General of Police (Administration) Noor Gabow/FILE

Top stories

Former AP Deputy IG Noor Gabow Appointed Consul-General in Haiti

The announcement, made on Friday, is part of a series of high-profile appointments to senior positions within the Executive Office of the President and other key state agencies.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20 — Former Administration Police Deputy Inspector General Noor Gabow has been appointed Kenya’s Consul-General to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, where the country is leading a multinational security mission to restore peace and stability.

Gabow’s appointment is part of a series of high-profile placements announced on Friday to senior positions within the Executive Office of the President and other key state agencies. Principal Administrative Secretary Arthur A. Osiya noted that the appointments were made following recommendations from the Public Service Commission and in accordance with applicable laws.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“These appointments are designed to enhance the capacity of personnel supporting the Head of State and Government in executing the nation’s mandate effectively,” Osiya stated.

Other notable appointments include Gerald Nyaoma Arita as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya and Adams Oloo as Advisor, Strategy and Communication, in the President’s Council of Economic Advisors.

In addition, former Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria has been named Chairperson of the Public Procurement Regulatory Board, while ex-Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth will now serve as Chairperson of the National Standards Council under the Kenya Bureau of Standards.

Gabow’s posting to Haiti is seen as strategic, given Kenya’s leadership in the ongoing security mission in the Caribbean nation. The initiative underscores Kenya’s commitment to global peacekeeping efforts and its intention to strengthen diplomatic ties with Haiti.

The appointments reflect President Ruto’s broader strategy to enhance leadership within key institutions, ensuring the efficient delivery of both national and international priorities.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Ruto Mourns Speaker Moses Wetang’ula’s Mother as a Progressive, Caring Matriarch

In a statement, President Ruto expressed his condolences to the family, friends, and the people of Bungoma, praising Mama Nanyama’s caring nature and the...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Kalonzo Welcomes Gachagua to Opposition Amid Coalition Speculations

This comes after Gachagua hinted at a possible coalition with Kalonzo during remarks on Wednesday, acknowledging Kalonzo's historical support for Mount Kenya during challenging...

9 hours ago

Top stories

Ruto Nominates Former Kiambu Governor Kabogo to Head ICT Docket

Former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui was tapped to head the Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry, while Salim Mvurya was reassigned to the Ministry...

1 day ago

Top stories

Margaret Nyambura and Andrew Karanja Dropped from Ruto’s Cabinet in Major Shake-Up

Margaret Nyambura, who previously served as the Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy, has been appointed as Kenya’s High Commissioner to...

1 day ago

Top stories

Mutahi Kagwe Makes a Comeback as Agriculture CS in Ruto’s Cabinet Shake-Up

Kagwe, who served in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, replaces Dr. Andrew Karanja, who has been nominated as Kenya’s Ambassador to Brazil.

1 day ago

Top stories

Kenya Veterinary Association Want Livestock Vaccination Delayed as Ruto Defends Programme

President William Ruto has defended the programme, stating that it is safe, transformative, and critical to increasing livestock yields and controlling diseases.

2 days ago

DIPLOMACY

Barrow commends Kenya’s role in international peace, lauds Haiti Mission

President Barrow praised Kenya’s leadership in peacekeeping efforts and its pivotal role in promoting regional and continental integration.

December 12, 2024

Haiti Mission

Kenya-led security mission denies reports of squabbles with Haiti Police

MSS Force Commander Godfrey Otunge refuted the claims, stating that the two forces work harmoniously, cooperating and coordinating as professional teams to ensure the...

December 9, 2024