Festive spirit sweeps across the country as thousands gather for Christmas vigils

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25 – A wave of festive spirit washed over Kenyan churches on Christmas Eve as thousands gathered for joyous night mass celebrations.

The annual tradition saw worshippers of various denominations filling pews their voices blending in harmonious carols and hymns.

Churches across the country were adorned with twinkling lights, vibrant decorations, and nativity scenes, creating a magical atmosphere for the night’s festivities.

Families, friends, and communities came together to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, sharing heartfelt prayers, inspirational sermons, and joyous fellowship.

In Nairobi, Archbishop Philip Anyolo, the head of the Catholic Archdiocese, urged Christians to embrace humanity amid celebrations at the Holy Family Minor Basilica.

Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit, the leader of the Anglican Church, voiced a similar message while leading a vigil communion service at the All Saints Cathedral. A nativity scene at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Voi.

For congregants, vigilas precented an apportunity for family reunion and communion.

“It’s a beautiful tradition that brings our community together,” shared Mary, a local resident attending a vigil at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Voi.

“We sing, we pray, and we reflect on the true meaning of Christmas – love, peace, and hope.”

As the clock struck midnight, a collective cheer erupted from the congregations, marking the arrival of Christmas Day.

The sound of church bells ringing out filled the air, signaling the start of a new day and a renewed spirit of goodwill.

