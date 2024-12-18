Connect with us

21 June 2016, On the way from Djibo to Dori, Burkina Faso - Moments after an heavy rainfall on a desertic place on the way from Djibo to Dori. FAO project GCP/INT/157/EC: Action Against Desertification is an initiative of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (ACP) to promote sustainable land management and restore drylands and degraded lands in Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific, implemented by FAO and partners with funding from the European Union in the framework of the 10th European Development Fund (EDF). ©FAO/Giulio Napolitano

Sustainability Watch

FAO Champions Agricultural Land Restoration at UNCCD COP16 to Address Food Security and Sustainability

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 18 – The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) concluded its prominent participation at the 16th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD COP16), emphasizing that restoring degraded agricultural land is critical for transforming agrifood systems, ensuring food security, and promoting environmental sustainability.

Over the two-week conference, FAO highlighted the need for collective global action to tackle land degradation, drought, and desertification. The organization advocated integrated solutions to restore agricultural lands, which would support biodiversity, carbon sequestration, and other vital ecosystem services that enhance livelihoods and human well-being.

FAO’s Role and Key Messages

Led by Abdulhakim Elwaer, FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for the Near East and North Africa (NENA), the FAO delegation called for prioritizing land restoration in environmental agreements and national policies. Elwaer underscored the importance of leveraging policy, innovation, and technology to combat land degradation effectively.

“Restoring degraded agricultural lands is a transformative solution that addresses food security, biodiversity loss, and climate change simultaneously,” Elwaer noted during a key session.

Events and Initiatives Showcased at COP16

FAO’s session, “Wrapping up a COP year: The role of agrifood systems across the three Rio Conventions,” emphasized how restoring degraded agricultural lands can achieve co-benefits such as food security, land degradation neutrality, carbon storage, and biodiversity preservation. The discussions focused on making agrifood systems efficient, inclusive, and sustainable to address global challenges.

In line with the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, FAO co-hosted a high-level breakfast that brought together ministers, investors, and experts to endorse the NENA Regional Investment Framework for Ecosystem Restoration and Development Solutions. Developed in collaboration with UNEP, UNCCD, and the League of Arab States, the initiative aims to scale up restoration projects through ‘champion countries’ demonstrating transformative success.

During a high-level panel on the Vision for Adapted Crops and Soils (VACS), FAO reaffirmed its commitment to supporting nations in implementing VACS to drive innovation and resilience in agrifood systems. As part of this, FAO launched the Suitability Crop Platform, providing vital soil data and crop suitability insights to inform sustainable agricultural planning and policy decisions.

FAO and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) introduced the Food Systems Integrated Program (FSIP), a $282 million initiative funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF). Announced on Agrifood System Day, the programme aims to transform global agrifood systems to become sustainable, nature-positive, resilient, and pollution-free.

Engaging Youth and Promoting Soil Health

Recognizing the role of youth in combating climate change and land degradation, FAO hosted the “NENA Youth Talk”, featuring HRH Princess Basma Bint Ali of Jordan, FAO NENA Goodwill Ambassador, and senior FAO officials. The session encouraged youth leadership in addressing climate challenges and water scarcity in the NENA region.

FAO also celebrated World Soil Day under the theme “Caring for Soils: Measure, Monitor, Manage,” stressing the need for accurate soil data to promote sustainable soil management. The event included the launch of the Regional Action Plan for Sustainable Soil Management in the NENA region and was connected via video link to FAO’s official celebrations in Pak Chong, Thailand.

On the sidelines of COP16, FAO unveiled the Global Status of Salt-Affected Soils report during the International Soil and Water Forum in Bangkok, presenting actionable strategies to reverse soil degradation and tackle water scarcity.

FAO also released two critical reports outlining global trends in water-use efficiency and pressures on renewable freshwater resources, offering insights into challenges and recommendations for accelerating progress towards SDG indicators 6.4.1 and 6.4.2 on water sustainability.

In this article:
