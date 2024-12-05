Faki hails Namibia’s for peaceful and historic election

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 – The African Union Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki, has applauded the peaceful and historic elections in Namibia, following the election of Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as the country’s first female president in polls held on November 27.

Faki commended Namibian voters and national stakeholders for the peaceful conduct of the elections.

He extended his congratulations to the president-elect, who garnered more than 57 per cent of the vote, surpassing her closest rival, Panduleni Itula, who secured 26 per cent.

“The Chairperson further encourages all actors to address any differences through the established legal architecture, should any disputes arise,” Faki stated on Thursday.

Faki also expressed appreciation to Speciosa Wandira-Kazibwe, the former Vice President of Uganda, for leading the African Union Election Observation Mission to Namibia during the electoral process.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, a long-standing member of the governing party SWAPO, pledged to lead Namibia’s economic transformation.

She joined SWAPO, then a liberation movement opposing South Africa’s white-minority rule, at the young age of 14.

Born in 1952 in the northern village of Onamutai, Nandi-Ndaitwah’s ascension marks a historic milestone for Namibia and the African continent.

Once sworn in, she will join an exclusive group of female African presidents, with Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu Hassan currently the only other woman holding the position.

In concurrent parliamentary elections, SWAPO narrowly retained its majority, securing 51 of the 96 elected seats—a loss of 12 seats.

The Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) emerged as the official opposition with 20 seats.

Kenyan President William Ruto described Nandi-Ndaitwah’s election as a powerful reminder of Africa’s potential in breaking political barriers.

“The election of Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as Namibia’s fifth president is a powerful reminder that there is no limit to what African people can achieve in politics,” Ruto said in his congratulatory message.

President Ruto praised Nandi-Ndaitwah’s victory as a significant milestone for gender equality in political leadership and emphasized the growing recognition of women’s capabilities in driving national progress.

As an advocate for gender equality and women’s empowerment, Ruto reiterated his commitment to promoting women’s inclusion in leadership roles across the continent.

