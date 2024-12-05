Connect with us

Extra traffic officers deployed on major roads during festive season

The NPS is also collaborating with NTSA to conduct crackdowns and road safety compliance checks on the major highways.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 – The government has rolled out measures to ensure road safety and smooth traffic flow during the December festive season, with the National Police Service (NPS) deploying additional traffic officers to highways and urban roads to manage the expected surge in vehicular movement across the country.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja announced the initiative Thursday as part of a wider strategy to address heightened road safety challenges during the holiday period.

Through the multi-agency strategy, IG Kanja stated that the NPS is also collaborating with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to conduct crackdowns and road safety compliance checks on the major highways.

During the period, the IG stated that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) will also be tasked with enforcing compliance to prevent corruption on the roads this festive season.

“We call upon all drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, boda boda riders and passengers to comply with traffic regulations and rules by avoiding operating unroadworthy motor vehicles, failure to use safety belts by commuters, speeding, driver fatigue, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and careless driving,” he said.

Further, the Police Chief expressed concern over the rising case of accidents in the country, disclosing that the country recorded 3,681 fatal accidents between January and November 2024, a 6 per cent increase from the 3,469 cases reported in the same period last year.

The number of total victims has also risen by 7 per cent, from 20,239 in 2023 to 21,620 in 2024, with 4,282 people fatally injured this year.

To mitigate further loss of lives, IG Kanja urged vehicle and boda boda operators to work with law enforcement officers to instill discipline among drivers, particularly during this high-traffic period.

In addition to road safety measures, Kanja said police are intensifying the crackdown on illicit brews and drug abuse while reminding bar owners to adhere to operational hours.

IG Kanja called for public cooperation, reiterating that road safety and security are collective responsibilities

