Ex-PS charged with forgery, conspiracy to defraud in Sh350mn land case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 – Former Permanent Secretary Dave Mwangi has been charged with forgery and conspiracy to defraud in a Sh350 million land case.

The said parcel is located along Mombasa Road and belongs to the family of Hasmita Patel.

Mwangi is said to have forged a signature belonging to former commissioner of lands Sammy Mwaita.

Mwangi who appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Benmark Ekhubi served during the Moi regime in the office of the president.

The matter is now set to be mentioned on January 21, 2025, for pre-trial.

