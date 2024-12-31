Connect with us

Former Nairobi Town Clerk Philip Kisia, posied to take over as Azimio Executive Director. / File

NATIONAL NEWS

Ex-Nairobi Town Clerk Kisia to take over from Tuju as Azimio Executive Director

According to Musyoka, Kisia’s wide experience in the public service, private sector leadership, and community engagement, made him uniquely qualified to lead Azimio’s Secretariat.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 – Former Nairobi Town Clerk Philip Kisia is poised to replace Raphael Tuju as Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition Executive Director.

This follows a proposal by Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka that he be appointed to the post.

According to Musyoka, Kisia’s wide experience in the public service, private sector leadership, and community engagement, made him uniquely qualified to lead Azimio’s Secretariat.

“Mr Kisia’s extensive experience in public service, private sector leadership, and community engagement, makes him uniquely qualified to lead Azimio’s Secretariat as it transitions to an all-inclusive and progressive Coalition,” Musyoka stated.

Musyoka also expressed gratitude to Zein Abubakar for his dedicated service as the head of his Presidential Secretariat over the past six months

“I wish to thank Hon. Zein Abubakar for accepting to lead my Presidential Secretariat for the last six months. His rich and prolific academic background combined with years of activism has already enriched our growing People’s Team,” he stated.

Musyoka further revealed plans to have additional members in his team “who are committed to challenging dictatorship and restoring constitutional democracy in the country.”

