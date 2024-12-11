EU, UNFPA avail €4mn to champion anti-FGM efforts in 7 counties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – The European Union (EU) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) today announced the launch of a new programme aimed at accelerating efforts to end Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Kenya.

UNFPA will implement the €4 million Stop FGM Now! – Komesha FGM SASA! EU-funded programme in partnership with Kenyan civil society organizations over a three-year period.

The announcement comes as the world marks International Human Rights Day, as well as the conclusion of 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

FGM, a severe form of gender-based violence (GBV), stems from deeply rooted gender inequalities that violate the rights of women and girls, causing profound physical and psychological harm.

Despite significant progress, FGM remains a deeply rooted challenge in Kenya. While the national prevalence among women aged 15-49 has declined from 32 percent in 2003 to 15 percent in 2022, certain regions still record alarmingly high rates exceeding 70 percent.

European Union Ambassador to Kenya, Henriette Geiger, commended the campaigned unique approach to engage communities.

“By partnering with frontline activists in Kenya, communities will be actively engaged in delivering vital FGM prevention and response services, ensuring that survivors play a meaningful and active role in shaping and contributing to all efforts aimed at ending FGM.”

Legal foundation

Kenya’s legal framework, including the Prohibition of FGM Act (2011), provides a strong foundation for combating FGM.

“Through this partnership with the EU, UNFPA reaffirms its commitment to realizing a Kenya where no girl or woman faces the trauma of FGM,” said Anders Thomsen, UNFPA Representative in Kenya.

He added, “This programme will prioritize the voices of women and girls, fostering an environment where their rights and aspirations take precedence over harmful practices.”

In 2024, an estimated 4.4 million girls – or more than 12,000 each day – are at risk of female genital mutilation around the world.

The Stop FGM Now! – Komesha FGM SASA! programme will focus on supporting FGM elimination efforts in Wajir, Garissa, Isiolo, Marsabit, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, and Tharaka Nithi counties, which have high rates of FGM.

