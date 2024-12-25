Connect with us

Africa

Ethiopia, Djibouti agree to combat anti-peace forces along border

The parties agreed to elevate their cooperation in security, intelligence, and related fields to a higher level.

Published

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, Dec 25 — The security institutions of Ethiopia and Djibouti have agreed to establish a joint task force to combat anti-peace forces operating along their common border area.

Ethiopia’s National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) and the Security Documentation Service of the Republic of Djibouti signed an agreement to establish the joint task force in charge of exterminating anti-peace forces operating along their common border area, according to a press statement released by the NISS on Monday.

The agreement came after NISS Director General Redwan Hussien held a discussion with the visiting delegation from Djibouti’s Security Documentation Service, led by Director Hassen Seid, on a wide range of security matters of common concern.

Following the discussion, the parties agreed to elevate their cooperation in security, intelligence, and related fields to a higher level, the statement noted.

The two sides also agreed to strengthen their cooperation to curb cross-border crimes, especially human trafficking and smuggling of weapons, as well as prevent illegal immigrants.

The NISS indicated that a discussion has also been held to address the security challenges observed in Ethiopia’s export and import trade through the port of Djibouti. 

