Ethiopia and Kenya’s relations gaining momentum as they strengthen diplomatic and people-to-people ties.

A delegation led by General Charles Kahariri, Chief of Staff of the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF), met with Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF), on November 26, 2024, to discuss ways of enhancing military cooperation between the two nations. The talks focused on strengthening the long-standing cordial relationship between Kenya and Ethiopia, which has been free from conflict.

The discussions also opened the door for further military cooperation, with the possibility of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that would enable both countries to jointly combat terrorist groups like al-Shabaab for the sake of peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.

General Kahariri commended Ethiopia’s role in countering terrorism and emphasized the country’s critical role in ensuring the peace and stability of the region. He also reaffirmed the Kenya Defense Forces’ readiness to deepen military cooperation with Ethiopia. Both sides reiterated their commitment to intensifying efforts against terrorist organizations, particularly al-Shabaab, which remains a significant threat to regional security.

The peace and security of the Horn of Africa require the coordinated response of Ethiopia, Kenya, and other peace-loving nations in the region. The 3rd Horn Dialogue, held in Nairobi in November 2024 under the theme “Road Mapping the Future Security Cooperation of the Horn of Africa,” sought to chart a sustainable, inclusive path for regional security cooperation. The dialogue examined the current security landscape, exploring both the threats and opportunities for a more unified approach. H.E. Ambassador Bacha Debele highlighted the need for innovative models that leverage the capabilities of governments, non-state actors, communities, and international partners to address the challenges in the region.

The dialogue concluded by calling for an alternative and innovative approach to regional security governance. Strengthening military cooperation and reaffirming the commitment to fighting extremism by Ethiopia and Kenya’s armed forces underscored the importance of addressing pressing security threats in the Horn of Africa. Academic perspectives from the 3rd Horn Dialogue echoed similar calls for comprehensive initiatives to tackle regional security challenges.

However, Ethiopia and Kenya’s relationship goes beyond security concerns. It is also built on strong people-to-people ties. The two nations share cultural and linguistic similarities along their common border. These deep-rooted people-to-people connections are reflected in the frequent exchanges between communities, particularly the Borana communities of both nations.

In October 2024, a group of 65 members from the Borana community in northeastern Kenya visited Ethiopia to participate in the Irreecha Festival, an Oromo thanksgiving celebration marking the end of the rainy season and the beginning of the harvest season. The participation of Kenya’s Borana community in the Irreecha festival in Bishoftu town and Addis Ababa is a testament to the strong people-to-people relations between Ethiopia and Kenya. Similarly, in November 2024, a group of elders from Ethiopia’s Borana community attended the Borana Cultural Night held in Bomas, Kenya. These exchanges play a vital role in promoting peace and security along the shared border, further solidifying the bonds between the two nations.

The diplomatic and people-to-people relations between Ethiopia and Kenya are gaining momentum, and both countries’ citizens are reaping the benefits of these strengthened ties. The cooperation between the two nations serves as a model for regional unity, showing that shared culture, mutual respect, and collaborative efforts can address both security and socio-economic challenges.

The author Abenezer Hakim, Is The Second Secretary At The Embassy of Ethiopia in Nairobi.

