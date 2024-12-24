Engineers Board Orders Withdrawal of Sudi’s Doctorate Degree

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 24 – The Engineering Board of Kenya (EBK) has directed Northwestern Christian University-Kenya to withdraw Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi’s Honorary Doctorate Degree certificate, citing unauthorized use of the title “Engineer.”

The honorary degree, awarded on December 21 during the university’s 17th graduation ceremony, included the title “Eng.” on the certificate, a move the board deemed a violation of the Engineers Act, 2011. EBK has instructed the university to issue a corrected certificate without the professional title.

In a statement, EBK revealed that it had received numerous complaints from the public regarding the misuse of the title “Engineer” in the honorary degree.

“The unauthorized use of this title undermines the integrity of the engineering profession and is a punishable offence under the Kenyan Constitution,” EBK stated.

The Engineers Act reserves the title “Eng.” exclusively for Professional and Consulting Engineers registered by the board. The Act explicitly prohibits unregistered individuals from using professional engineering titles, prescribing penalties for such violations.

Sudi’s Honorary Degree

Oscar Sudi was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Leadership, Administration, and Management in recognition of his contributions to leadership and public service. The recognition, however, sparked controversy due to his previous legal battles over his academic qualifications, which he ultimately won in court.

Expressing gratitude during the ceremony, Sudi emphasized the boundless nature of education. “This recognition underscores the limitless nature of education—it truly has no limits,” he said.

He also congratulated fellow graduates, encouraging them to pursue impactful careers. “To the graduates, congratulations on this remarkable milestone. May your journeys ahead be impactful and inspiring,” he added.

EBK’s Stand on Professional Integrity

EBK maintained that the inclusion of the title “Engineer” in the honorary degree certificate was unauthorized and contravened professional guidelines. The board reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the credibility and integrity of the engineering profession.

By directing the university to withdraw and correct the certificate, EBK aims to reinforce adherence to regulations governing the use of professional titles in Kenya. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of ensuring compliance with established legal and professional standards in all sectors.

