Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

East African University gears up for 7th graduation ceremony

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – The East African University marks its seventh historic graduation with a record-breaking class of 2024, a testament to its academic excellence.

The Ceremony will be held on Thursday at the institution’s main campus in Kitengela, Kajiado County, and hundreds of graduates will receive degrees and diplomas across various disciplines.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It will mark a transformative moment that promises a brighter future for East African higher education.

During the ceremony, an honoris causa Doctor of Science will also be conferred upon Joshua Kipchumba Chepkwony, CK Joshua.

The University’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Academics, Prof. Thomas Senaji, emphasizes that the graduation symbolizes the institution’s emergence as a powerhouse in East Africa.

“From our humble beginnings, we’ve grown into an institution reshaping our continent’s future. Our graduates represent the new face of African innovation. We’re not just conferring degrees but launching the next generation of African leaders who will drive sustainable development across our region,” said Prof Senaji.

Among the hundreds of graduates is 33-year-old Cindy Katete, a Welfare Officer at Kitengela prisons, graduating with a diploma in Human Resources. She believes that the new accolade will elevate her career path.

“Balancing my career and studies as a distance learning student has been intricate; the practical exposure at TEAU has transformed my understanding of an evolving world,” said Cindy.

Calvince Otieno traces his remarkable journey to support from well-wishers as he prepares to graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in Maths and Geography.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“TEAU provided me with more than education—it gave me a platform to dream bigger. The journey has been arduous, but I had the best environment. I can’t wait to see my family and friends join me from Nyanza for this momentous occasion.”

The colorful ceremony, set for Thursday at 8:00 a.m., will be graced by Dr. Beatrice Inyangala, Principal Secretary of the State Department for Higher Education and Research, Ministry of Education, Kenya. It will be officiated by the university’s Chancellor, Prof George Mondo Kagonyera, PhD, flanked by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Owek. Amb. Al-Haj Prof Emeritus Badru D Kateregga, among dozens of guests from Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda.

About The Author

Contributor

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI urges landowners to be cautious of cartels conning buyers

In one recent incident involving a Pumwani-based resident, the victim could have lost his two parcels of land had a keen developer not sought...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Treasury exploring PPPs for mega projects after Adani exit

Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo stated that the country’s fiscal position is untenable, making it impractical to finance key infrastructure projects.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KUTRRH staff go on strike over medical cover, poor working conditions

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 2 – Staff at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) on Monday held demonstrations over alleged cancellation of...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

National govt, counties pledge to clear KEMSA debt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – The national and county governments have reached an agreement to pay the debt owed to the Kenya Medical Supplies...

21 hours ago

Capital Health

Adolescents, young adults fuel HIV infections accounting for 7 in 10 new cases

The report, released on Monday, states that the highest burden of new HIV infections is among women, with 8,937 cases reported. Additionally, 3,743 children...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to roll out security strategy to promote peace, address rising political tension

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2– The government is set to unveil a comprehensive security strategy aimed at curbing criminal activities and safeguarding peace ahead of...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High court stops prosecution of Savanah Cement Chairman Benson Ndeta

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – The high court has stopped the prosecution of the Savannah cement Chairman Benson Ndeta. Justice Bahati Mwamuye issued the...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Tackle education barriers to empower girlchild, government urged

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – Access to education for the girlchild has been termed as an easier way to achieve gender equality while transforming...

1 day ago