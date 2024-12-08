Connect with us

EACC headquarters at Integrity Centre.

Kenya

EACC investigating Uasin Gishu Lands CEC over extortion claims

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 8 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is investigating Uasin Gishu County Executive Committee (CEC) Member for Lands, Physical Planning, and Housing Janet Kosgei on allegations of extorting money from members of the public seeking services from her office. 

EACC says Kosgei was apprehended in a sting operation following multiple complaints lodged by citizens.

Reports indicate that she allegedly demanded bribes ranging from various amounts for land-related services. 

“At the time of the arrest, Kosgei had demanded Sh120,000 from a service seeker to append a signature on a land lease document,” read a statement by EACC in part.

Kosgei was apprehended alongside two county enforcement officers, Sergeant Geoffrey Lang’at and Sergeant Jeremiah Kipkemoi.

The two reportedly attempted to obstruct the arrest by attacking EACC detectives, but they were subdued and taken into custody. 

The three suspects were detained at Eldoret Central Police Station but were released on police bail on Thursday as investigations continue. 

EACC has vowed to finalize its probe promptly, promising to take appropriate legal action against those found culpable.

This incident adds to growing concerns over corruption and extortion in public offices. 

