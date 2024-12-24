Duale Warns Gachagua Against Ethnic Profiling Over Illicit Alcohol Claims

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 24- Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has criticized former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his claims that the government is deliberately targeting Mt. Kenya residents with illicit and counterfeit alcohol to reduce their voting strength.

Duale urged Gachagua to rise above ethnic politics and avoid incitement.

Speaking on Tuesday, Duale described Gachagua’s remarks as “unfortunate, irresponsible, incitement, and reckless,” warning that history will judge him harshly.

“Hon. Gachagua, you were once the Deputy President. This statement is unfortunate, irresponsible, incitement, and reckless. History will judge you. Don’t lower the bar for good leadership; rise above ethnic chieftaincy. Be a democrat,” Duale said.

Gachagua’s Claims

Gachagua, who was impeached and replaced as Deputy President by Kithure Kindiki, has been vocal in criticizing President William Ruto’s administration. On Sunday, October 22, Gachagua alleged that the government is deliberately distributing illicit alcohol in the Mt. Kenya region to suppress the number of votes from the area.

He accused Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo of reopening factories producing substandard alcohol under directives from the President, claiming the alcohol is exclusively sold in Mt. Kenya.

“The Interior Security PS was instructed by the President to reopen all those alcohol factories, and they were urged to sell the alcohol exclusively in Mount Kenya. It is not sold in Rift Valley or anywhere else. Yesterday, three people died in Bahati,” Gachagua said.

Omollo Responds

PS Omollo dismissed Gachagua’s claims as politically motivated, reckless, and insensitive. He emphasized that substance misuse is a national issue affecting families across the country, not just in Mt. Kenya.

Omollo cited a recent tragedy in Nakuru where three people died after consuming illicit alcohol, underscoring the widespread nature of the issue.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The State Department of Internal Security and Administration strongly condemns the reckless statements made by the impeached former Deputy President, Mr. Rigathi Gachagua. His accusations against the government of deliberately targeting citizens in Mt. Kenya with illicit and counterfeit alcohol are unfounded and insensitive,” Omollo said.

Omollo reiterated that the government neither produces nor distributes alcohol, calling on Gachagua to provide evidence of wrongdoing to investigative authorities.

Government’s Efforts Against Illicit Alcohol

Omollo highlighted the government’s robust efforts to combat illicit alcohol through a multi-agency enforcement program launched in March 2024. He noted that the program includes a 25-point action plan and comprehensive vetting of alcohol manufacturers to ensure compliance with safety standards.

“These efforts demonstrate our commitment to safeguarding all Kenyans from the dangers of substandard alcohol. We urge responsible leadership to avoid politicizing such critical issues,” Omollo stated.

The government’s stance aims to address the broader issue of substance misuse while ensuring that discussions remain constructive and solutions-oriented.

About The Author