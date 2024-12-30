Connect with us

DPP Renson Ingonga/ODPP

DPP orders probe on abductions, demands file within 3 days

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 30 — The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Rendon Ingonga, has ordered investigations into the ongoing abductions and forced disappearances of citizens following widespread public outcry.

Ingonga directed the National Police Service (NPS) and the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) to expedite their investigations and submit an update for review within three days.

“I have noted with great concern the reports of suspected cases of abductions and forced disappearances of citizens, as highlighted in both mainstream and social media,” he said in a statement Sunday evening.

“Pursuant to Article 157 (4) of the Constitution, I have directed both the Inspector General of Police and IPOA to expedite investigations into the reported cases and forward the resultant files for review and action, or provide an update on the investigations, within three (3) days from today.”

Ingonga acknowledged that at least five individuals were reported missing in December 2024 under mysterious circumstances.

The missing persons include Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti Njeru, Bernard Kavuli, satirist Gideon Kibet (also known as Kibet Bull), and his brother, Ronny Kiplagat.

All five remain unaccounted for after allegedly being taken by unidentified individuals.

The missing individuals are known critics of President William Ruto’s administration.

Their disappearances have been blamed on security operatives, though authorities have denied involvement.

On Friday, President Ruto broke his silence on the matter, emphasizing the need for parental guidance for the youth.

However, he stopped short of addressing allegations of government complicity in the disappearances, which have continued to spark public outrage.

