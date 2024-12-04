Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga at the launch of the ODPP Strategic Plan 2023-2027 in Nairobi, December 3, 2024. /X.

Top stories

DP Kindiki Calls for Collaboration Among Government Arms, Praises ODPP’s 2023-2027 Strategic Plan

Kindiki stressed that the focus should be on collegial engagement rather than autonomy, promoting a unified government approach. He applauded the ODPP for launching its strategic plan and reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting its transformative initiatives.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki today emphasized the need for collaboration among all arms of government, speaking at the launch of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) Strategic Plan 2023-2027 in Nairobi.

While celebrating the creation of independent offices and institutions under Kenya’s Constitution, Kindiki called for a more interdependent approach, urging that no institution can operate in isolation. He highlighted the importance of cooperation between government institutions to achieve their shared goals and fulfill their mandates.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“In exercising their autonomy, independent institutions have a duty to embrace collaboration with other arms of government to achieve the mission for which they were established,” said Kindiki.

The Deputy President also referenced the establishment of a liaison function under his office, through Executive Order No. 2 of 2023, aimed at fostering cooperation between constitutional commissions and independent offices, especially in policy formulation, budgeting, and implementation of recommendations.

Kindiki stressed that the focus should be on collegial engagement rather than autonomy, promoting a unified government approach. He applauded the ODPP for launching its strategic plan and reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting its transformative initiatives.

Present at the event were Renson Ingonga, Director of Public Prosecutions, George Murugara, Chairman of the National Assembly Legal Affairs Committee, and Hilary Sigei, Chairman of the Senate Legal Affairs Committee.

About The Author

Contributor

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Kindiki Vows Justice for Journalists Brutalized During Gen Z Protests

Several journalists were brutalized as they covered the protests, which erupted in various parts of the country. Rights groups documented over 60 fatalities during...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) DP Kindiki affirms govt openness to input from church

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

November 17, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki pledges to help President Ruto implement UDA manifesto

The Deputy President asserted that the ruling party will join hands with other institutions to solve issues affecting the country.

November 11, 2024

Top stories

Kindiki Champions Raila Odinga’s African Union Commission Candidature During Botswana Visit

GABORONE, Botswana Nov 9– Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has voiced Kenya’s strong support for Raila Odinga’s bid to chair the African Union Commission (AUC)...

November 9, 2024

Top stories

DP Kindiki Engages Botswana on Trade, Climate, and Backs Odinga’s AU Bid in Diplomatic Talks

Kindiki and Boko’s discussions included enhancing cooperation on climate change and trade in key sectors like coffee, tea, beef farming, horticulture, and mining.

November 9, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki condoles with family of late Harambee House police officer

NAIROBI,Kenya,Nov 6—Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has condoled with the family of a deceased police officer who was attached to the Harambee House Annex office....

November 6, 2024

Top stories

Kaluma Says Interior CS Position Should Be Given To A Luo

The post fell vacant when President William Ruto appointed Prof. Kithure Kindiki to be his Deputy following Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment, leaving a void in...

November 3, 2024

Top stories

Gachagua Urges MPs to Pass Key Bills with Same Speed as His Impeachment

Speaking in Kirinyaga in his first public appearance since the swearing in of his successor Prof. Kithure Kindiki, Gachagua emphasized that the Coffee Bill...

November 2, 2024