DP Kindiki Calls for Collaboration Among Government Arms, Praises ODPP’s 2023-2027 Strategic Plan

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki today emphasized the need for collaboration among all arms of government, speaking at the launch of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) Strategic Plan 2023-2027 in Nairobi.

While celebrating the creation of independent offices and institutions under Kenya’s Constitution, Kindiki called for a more interdependent approach, urging that no institution can operate in isolation. He highlighted the importance of cooperation between government institutions to achieve their shared goals and fulfill their mandates.

“In exercising their autonomy, independent institutions have a duty to embrace collaboration with other arms of government to achieve the mission for which they were established,” said Kindiki.

The Deputy President also referenced the establishment of a liaison function under his office, through Executive Order No. 2 of 2023, aimed at fostering cooperation between constitutional commissions and independent offices, especially in policy formulation, budgeting, and implementation of recommendations.

Kindiki stressed that the focus should be on collegial engagement rather than autonomy, promoting a unified government approach. He applauded the ODPP for launching its strategic plan and reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting its transformative initiatives.

Present at the event were Renson Ingonga, Director of Public Prosecutions, George Murugara, Chairman of the National Assembly Legal Affairs Committee, and Hilary Sigei, Chairman of the Senate Legal Affairs Committee.

