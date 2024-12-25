Dozens killed as Russia-bound passenger jet crashes in Kazakhstan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 25 — Dozens of people have died after a passenger plane crashed with 67 people on board in Kazakhstan, local officials say.

The country’s emergency ministry said there were 25 survivors.

The plane, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, caught fire as it went down near the city of Aktau. The cause of the crash is not know.

Azerbaijan Airlines flight J2-8243 was en route from Azerbaijani capital Baku to Grozny in Russia. Reports say it was diverted because of fog.

Video verified by Reuters news agency shows the plane heading towards the ground at high speed, with its landing gear down.

Seconds after it seems to attempt to land, a huge fireball erupts.

There were 62 passengers and 5 crew members on board the Embraer 190 aircraft, the transport ministry reported.

Those on board were mostly Azerbaijani nationals, but there were also some passengers from Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Aktau airport is open and operating normally, authorities said.

The BBC has contacted Azerbaijan Airlines and Embraer for comment.

