President William Ruto, his Deputy Kithure Kindiki, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Governors during a devolution meeting at State House on December 16, 2024.

Devolution key to national unity, development: DP Kindiki

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 16– Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has lauded devolution as a cornerstone of national unity and development, emphasizing its transformative role in Kenya’s governance over the past decade.

Speaking during the 11th National and County Governments Coordinating Summit at State House, Nairobi, Kindiki highlighted the progress devolution has achieved since its implementation in 2013, countering skepticism that it would undermine national cohesion.

“Thirteen years later, we have established with certainty that, on the contrary, devolution is one of the governance principles and institutions that has helped build on our national unity,” he stated.

The Deputy President acknowledged the complexities of intergovernmental relations but stressed the importance of collaboration between the two levels of government to address emerging challenges.

“The Constitution anticipates that the various role players in the devolution family will have issues and matters requiring discussion and consultation. Whenever issues arise, the two levels of government and other stakeholders must engage each other in the spirit of consultation, cooperation, collaboration, and mutual respect,” Kindiki said.

He praised the National and County Governments Coordinating Summit for fostering dialogue and collaboration among key stakeholders, describing it as a testament to the Constitution’s “vibrancy.”

“The summit affirms the vibrancy of our Constitution and is in line with what is expected of us to ensure that devolution works, not only to affirm our national unity but also to expedite the development of our country by decentralizing decision-making and dispersing power and resources closer to the people,” he added.

Since its inception, devolution has been credited with promoting equity, improving service delivery, and empowering communities at the grassroots level by transferring significant resources and decision-making authority to the 47 counties.

The summit at State House provided a platform for leaders from both levels of government to deliberate on strategies and policies aimed at resolving intergovernmental challenges and advancing the devolution agenda.

