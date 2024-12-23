Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DCI seized these bales of expired maize and bean seeds in Bungoma in December 22, 2024. /X.

County News

DCI Seizes Expired Maize, Bean Seeds in Bungoma and Kakamega

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), in collaboration with the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEPHIS), has confiscated 124 bales of expired maize and bean seeds along with significant quantities of expired fertilizers in Bungoma County.

The operation was initiated following reports of expired agricultural products circulating in the market, posing a threat to farmers and food security. Targeting Kanduyi division in Bungoma, law enforcement officers arrested Hillary Wafula and seized the expired seeds.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The crackdown extended to Harambee Trading Centre in Kakamega County, where three additional suspects—John Kiniale, Mercy Merun, and Felix Oyath—were apprehended. Searches conducted at three residential houses uncovered approximately 70 tons of expired maize, 10 tons of beans, and 50 bags of 50kg expired fertilizer. All the confiscated products had been previously condemned for destruction.

Presidential Warning Against Counterfeit Agricultural Products

President William Ruto has consistently condemned the sale and distribution of counterfeit agricultural inputs, emphasizing the damage they cause to Kenya’s agricultural sector. “Those selling fake fertilizers and seeds will face the music,” the president warned, reinforcing the government’s zero-tolerance stance on substandard inputs.

This operation comes amid heightened concerns about the prevalence of counterfeit agricultural products in the market. Earlier this year, a scandal involving fake fertilizers distributed through government channels sparked public outrage and demands for accountability.

Protecting Farmers and Food Security

Farmers have been urged to remain vigilant and purchase inputs only from certified dealers to avoid financial losses and reduced productivity caused by fake products. The DCI and KEPHIS operation highlights the government’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding farmers’ interests and ensuring the integrity of the agricultural sector.

“This is not just about cracking down on counterfeit goods; it is about protecting the backbone of Kenya’s economy—our farmers—and ensuring national food security,” a DCI spokesperson said.

About The Author

LINET WAITE

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Robbery Suspect Linked to Drug Peddling Arrested in South Kanyaluo

The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue, with police working to establish any potential links to other criminal activities in the region.

9 mins ago

crime

DCI apprehend suspect linked to land fraud cartel in Nairobi

The suspect, identified as Brian Otiende Anyanga, is accused of masterminding the issuance of counterfeit lease certificates to unsuspecting landowners and developers while impersonating...

December 15, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Mandera DCI officer killed in suspected Al Shabaab attack

The assailants who struck around 10:30am Monday, also made away with the police vehicle.

December 9, 2024

County News

DCI agents nab prime suspect linked to fatal shooting of 25-year-old in Eastleigh

The National Police Service (NPS) announced Saturday that Paul Othiambo Owuodho, alias Fazul Muhamed, 27, was apprehended during an intelligence-led operation in the Kiambiu...

November 23, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

6 arrested in drug trafficking raids in Isiolo and Nairobi

In the first operation along the Moyale-Isiolo highway, detectives apprehended four crew members of a bus heading to Nairobi after discovering 16.7 kilograms of...

November 23, 2024

EDUCATION

Notorious KCSE scammer arrested in Nakuru as KNEC moves to curb cheating

The suspect was apprehended by DCI officers assigned to the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) in collaboration with Nakuru County officers in a crackdown...

November 14, 2024

Top stories

Ugandan Househelp Aids Intruder in Shocking Eastleigh Assault and Theft

The assailant, also a Ugandan national, proceeded to the apartment on the sixth floor, where he brutally attacked 20-year-old house-help Hakimo Muhidin, who is...

November 3, 2024

Top stories

Two Suspected Robbers Shot Dead in Nairobi’s Kilimani area

Crime has been on the rise in various parts of the city, where armed criminals target motorists, break homes and even waylay pedestrians.

November 3, 2024