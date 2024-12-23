DCI Officers Sign Performance Contracts to Enhance Accountability and Efficiency

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23- Senior officers of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have signed performance contracts for the 2024/25 financial year, signalling a renewed commitment to bolstering accountability and performance within the agency.

The signing ceremony, held at the DCI Headquarters, involved high-ranking commanders from various directorates, formations, and regional offices.

The event was presided over by Deputy Director of DCI, John Onyango, who represented DCI Director Mohamed Amin.

“By participating in the exercise, the high-ranking commanders committed to delivering on the specified obligations pertaining to their respective directorates,” the DCI stated.

The annual exercise is part of the Public Service Performance Management framework and plays a critical role in implementing the National Police Service Strategic Plan.

The performance contracts outline specific obligations and targets for each directorate, with a strong emphasis on enhancing investigative efficiency, adopting technology-driven solutions, and ensuring the swift administration of justice.

Additionally, the contracts are designed to improve coordination and communication between DCI formations and regional offices, ensuring seamless operations across the agency.

The initiative underscores the DCI’s commitment to meeting public expectations by improving service delivery, fostering professionalism, and leveraging innovation in the fight against crime.

