Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DCI officers signs performance contracts on December 23, 2024.

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI Officers Sign Performance Contracts to Enhance Accountability and Efficiency

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23- Senior officers of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have signed performance contracts for the 2024/25 financial year, signalling a renewed commitment to bolstering accountability and performance within the agency.

The signing ceremony, held at the DCI Headquarters, involved high-ranking commanders from various directorates, formations, and regional offices.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The event was presided over by Deputy Director of DCI, John Onyango, who represented DCI Director Mohamed Amin.

“By participating in the exercise, the high-ranking commanders committed to delivering on the specified obligations pertaining to their respective directorates,” the DCI stated.

The annual exercise is part of the Public Service Performance Management framework and plays a critical role in implementing the National Police Service Strategic Plan.

The performance contracts outline specific obligations and targets for each directorate, with a strong emphasis on enhancing investigative efficiency, adopting technology-driven solutions, and ensuring the swift administration of justice.

Additionally, the contracts are designed to improve coordination and communication between DCI formations and regional offices, ensuring seamless operations across the agency.

The initiative underscores the DCI’s commitment to meeting public expectations by improving service delivery, fostering professionalism, and leveraging innovation in the fight against crime.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Senator Cherargei Calls for Tougher Anti-Corruption Measures, Citing China’s Approach

Cherargei made the suggestion in reaction to recent reports of the Chinese government executing a former state official over corruption charges amounting to $412...

6 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Military Chief Gen Kahariri Visits Special Forces Regiment

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) announced on Monday that the visit was part of General Kahariri’s end-of-year tour, aimed at engaging with the regiment’s...

9 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Southern Bypass Closed for Maintenance from Dec 24 to Jan 5

The affected stretch, between the Ole Sereni Interchange and the Ngong Road Interchange, will be closed on both carriageways from Tuesday, December 24, 2024,...

19 mins ago

County News

DCI Seizes Expired Maize, Bean Seeds in Bungoma and Kakamega

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), in collaboration with the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEPHIS), has confiscated 124...

3 hours ago

County News

Robbery Suspect Linked to Drug Peddling Arrested in South Kanyaluo

The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue, with police working to establish any potential links to other criminal activities in the region.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Interior PS Omollo Slams Gachagua’s Claims on Illicit Alcohol as Reckless and Baseless

Gachagua had alleged that the government was deliberately targeting Mt. Kenya residents by facilitating the distribution of illicit and counterfeit alcohol.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

South B MCA Chege promises ruthless war against land grabbing

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 22 – The Ministry of Lands has been implored to nab land fraudsters conniving with government administrative officials to grab prime...

20 hours ago

Top stories

2 Killed, 2 Injured in Tragic Accident on Butula-Bumala Road

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22—Two people, including a five-year-old girl, lost their lives in a tragic road accident on Sunday morning at Khunyangu along the...

22 hours ago