Mazingira House, DCI Headquarters in Nairobi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI denies role in abductions, vows ‘diligent’ efforts to probe ‘claims’

DCI refuted allegations made by Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah, who had earlier claimed that an activist and satirist, Kibet Bull, better known as Yoko, was abducted by individuals using a vehicle with a fake number plate.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 27 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has denied claims of its complicity in the ongoing abductions of social media activists critical of President William Ruto’s administration.

This denial comes amid mounting pressure on security agencies to provide clarity on the disturbing wave of disappearances.

In a statement to newsrooms on Thursday night, the DCI refuted allegations made by Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah, who had earlier claimed that an activist and satirist, Kibet Bull, better known as Yoko, was abducted by individuals using a vehicle with a fake number plate.

The incident, according to Omtatah, occurred following a meeting between the senator and Bull in Nairobi’s Upper Hill area.

Omtatah further alleged that the vehicle involved, a white Subaru Forester, was equipped with communication gadgets typically associated with security agencies, which he argued indicated the involvement of state actors.

The DCI maintained it is working diligently to establish the whereabouts of the abducted individuals.

“We have received reports of alleged abductions, and the DCI is diligently working to investigate these claims,” read the statement in part.

“We urge any individuals with credible information on these matters to come forward and cooperate with our independent investigations.”

Social media posts

The recent cases have raised alarm as they involve individuals who have voiced opposition to the government, particularly through social media platforms.

Over the weekend, several other activists—Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, and Naomi—were reported missing across various counties, including Embu, Nairobi, and Kajiado.

All four had been active on social media, often sharing satirical content or edited images critical of President Ruto.

The rising number of abductions has prompted widespread public outcry, with many questioning the role of security agencies in the disappearances.

Civil society groups and human rights organizations have called for a transparent investigation and accountability from government institutions.

The DCI’s denial comes at a time when the government is under increasing scrutiny over allegations of human rights violations, particularly concerning the treatment of political dissenters and activists.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja maintained that the police are similarly not involved in the worrying string of abductions over the Christmas period.

In this article:
