DCI agents recover G3 rifle, arrest 3 robbery suspects in Samburu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 30 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have recovered a G3 rifle and arrested three suspects for robbery with violence in Samburu East.

According to the DCI, Joseph Lokoloi, 22, Francis Namaringile, 24, and Moses Kenchai, 23, are now in custody following a robbery at Dore Fashion Shop.

“During the operation, officers seized a G3 rifle, serial number A3-9796032, loaded with two rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, which was used in their activities,” stated the DCI.

The incident was reported at Archer’s Police Post in Samburu East Sub-County on December 12, 2024.

A multi-agency team comprising detectives, police officers from Samburu Police Station, and National Police Reservists tracked down the suspects and flushed them out of their hideouts.

The suspects are currently in police custody awaiting processing.

Two other suspects remain at large.

“This operation highlights our unwavering commitment to community safety during this festive season,” the DCI noted.

