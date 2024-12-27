Cultural leaders denounce abductions as they pray facing Mt Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 27 – Traditional leaders have joined in condemning rising cases of abductions in the country amid calls for accountability on the part of government.

The cultural leaders made call as they gathered at the foot of Mt. Kenya on Friday for an annual prayer session amidst the country’s struggle with a wave of abductions and other significant challenges.

The ceremony was led by Samuel Kamitha, Director of the Gikuyu and Mumbi Cultural Museum, a non-State institute.

During the event, the leaders highlighted concerns over the recent abductions, which have reached a reported total of twenty-nine cases.

Kamitha reflected on the nation’s ongoing challenges, including political instability, social unrest, and shocking events that have deeply impacted Kenyans.

“This year has brought many shocking events for our country. We have come here to pray for Kenya and seek divine intervention,” Kamitha said, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation.

‘Spiritual healing’

The gathering was both a call for spiritual and national healing, with Kamitha urging Kenyans to reconnect with their cultural roots.

“Our forefathers believed that God resides in the mountain. We are here to call upon God to help us overcome the challenges we face,” he stated, referencing the deep spiritual significance of Mt. Kenya, long revered as a symbol of strength and divine presence.

The prayers involved a symbolic anticlockwise movement around the mountain, with seven designated stops for prayer. Kamitha explained that this practice continues ancient traditions that regard mountains as sacred spaces in spiritual life.

Participants at the prayer ceremony also called for a revival of cultural practices and the preservation of Kenya’s indigenous spirituality.

“We have lost touch with our ancestors’ ways. We are here to pray for blessings so that Kenyans may reconnect with their culture,” one believer remarked.

The ceremony concluded served as a call for unity and a return to values deeply rooted in cultural and spiritual traditions.

Participants emphasized the importance of collective prayer in addressing the country’s current political and social turmoil, echoing the struggles faced by their ancestors.

