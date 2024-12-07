CSOs want HIV included under chronic diseases in new health care scheme

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 7 – Civil society organizations (CSOs) advocating for TB, HIV and malaria patients across the country are demanding the inclusion of HIV under chronic diseases in the new health care scheme.

Patrick Asero, chairperson international community of women living with HIV, Kenyan chapter, says HIV is a chronic illness, which should be placed in the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Asero says they feel discriminated against by the government and demanded that HIV patients be listed too in the chronic diseases.

“As you all know, Kenya is a middle income country and soon we might not be enjoying the benefits of the grants that we have been receiving from the Global Fund and PEPFAR,” she said.

She says HIV missing out in the chronic diseases is a blunder, which must be corrected in time to cushion patients from future sufferings.

Asero says the donor community can terminate the support in terms of supply of HIV/AIDS care and treatment services, thus exposing the patients in the country.

“What would happen, if the new US President Donald Trump, who is assuming office in January cuts off PEPFAR, while the government of Kenya too has failed to list HIV in the new health scheme,” she asked.

She told the political class not to abandon HIV patients in their pursuit for better healthcare since they too are voters.

Speaking to the press in Kisumu, Asero says the new healthcare scheme is guiding Kenyans into the future and no one should be left behind.

“Why is HIV not included in our health care policy, which will take us 20 or more years to come,” she said.

She says SHA has confined them to a few facilities to get medical care, while some of their members are fighting stigma and prefer walking into facilities of their choice.

Philip Nyakwana, the convener of the CSOs meeting in Kisumu, says they are also calling for transparency regarding the new healthcare.

Nyakwana says there is widespread confusion in the roll out of the scheme that replaced the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

“The transition has led to increased mortality, among the affected communities, mostly those with chronic illnesses,” he said.

Nyakwana says the government must come up with clear cut information regarding the scheme based on its benefits, contributions and processes of the new scheme.

The team is now demanding for the full disclosure of all policy changes, plans and financial implications related to the transition from NHIF to Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

