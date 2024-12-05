CS Wahome presides over performance contract signing ceremony for PSs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 – Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome Thursday witnessed a performance signing ceremony where the PSs for Lands and Physical Planning, and Public Works, renewed their commitment to deliver.

At the ceremony at Ardhi House, PS Generali Nixon Korir and PS Joel Arumonyang signed their 2024/2025 performance contracts.

Speaking at the event, CS Wahome commended the Lands and Physical Planning PS for raising the department’s revenue collection by more than Sh3 billion.

“We will not let the country down. We will close all the gaps used for corruption,” said the CS as she urged the Lands and Physical Planning PS to increase the efforts he had implemented to boost revenue generation.

She said PS Korir had raised stamp duty revenue collection by Sh3 billion and she expects that the department will collect even more revenue after President William Ruto recently assented to the Ratings Bill.

She said the Department currently raises above Sh12 billion in stamp duty revenue and she expects that the total will be higher going forward.

“We are the machinery that will deliver on the President’s promises and the PSs must help me and the President in delivering,” said the Cabinet Secretary.

The CS also commended the State Department for Lands for its achievements in implementation of the National Land Management Information System.

She said digitization was progressing well despite the budgetary challenges as she urged Parliament to relook at the allocations to the department.

She commended the Public Works PS for the positive role his department continues to play in the buildings sector.

PS Korir said the Performance Contracts will measure the targets they have set for each activity. “We will ensure prompt delivery of services,” said the PS.

PS Arumonyang said the contract signing will be cascaded to the levels of Heads of Departments to ensure that there is prompt and full delivery on all targets.

The Public Works department plays a huge role in ensuring the quality of buildings and is therefore very crucial to the success of the affordable housing program.

