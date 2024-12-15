Connect with us

The deceased were taken to Narok County Hospital, pending identification and post-mortem examinations/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Crash blamed on reckless overtaking kills 6 at Olonin Bridge

The accident occurred when the school bus carelessly attempted to overtake another vehicle and collided with the public service vehicle, which was heading to Narok.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 15 — A road accident along the Bomet-Narok highway has claimed the lives of six people and severely injured 16 others in an incident that occurred Saturday evening.

A police report indicated that the accident involved a matatu, which collided with a school bus at Olonin Bridge.

Three people lost their lives on the spot in the accident that occurred at 6 p.m., while three others succumbed to their injuries at Ololulung’a Sub-County Hospital.

The deceased were taken to Narok County Hospital, pending identification and post-mortem examinations.

According to the report, the accident occurred when the school bus carelessly attempted to overtake another vehicle and collided with the public service vehicle, which was heading to Narok.

Search for rogue driver

Following the accident, police said the driver fled the scene, and a search is underway to bring him in for questioning.

Police towed the two vehicles to Narok South Sub-County Police Headquarters, where they are awaiting inspection.

The tragic incident comes amid heightened measures to ensure road safety and smooth traffic flow during the festive season.

The National Police Service (NPS) has deployed additional traffic officers to highways and urban roads to manage the expected surge in vehicular movement across the country.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja announced the initiative as part of a broader strategy to address road safety challenges during the holiday period.

As part of the multi-agency strategy, IG Kanja stated that the NPS is collaborating with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to conduct crackdowns and road safety compliance checks on major highways.

Additionally, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) will be tasked with enforcing compliance measures to prevent corruption on the roads during this festive season.

“We call upon all drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, boda boda riders, and passengers to comply with traffic regulations and rules by avoiding the use of unroadworthy motor vehicles, failure to use safety belts, speeding, driver fatigue, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and careless driving,” Kanja said. on December 4

