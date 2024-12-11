Connect with us

Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Court restrains Ruto from firing parastatal chiefs defying eCitizen migration

Published

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 — The High Court has halted President Ruto’s directive ordering 34 government entities yet to onboard services on the eCitizen platform to do so in seven days.

The order, issued by Justice Bahati Mwamuye on Tuesday, also blocks the suspension of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) who have failed to comply with the directive from the Head of State.

“Pending the inter partes hearing and determination of the application dated 05/12/2024, a conservatory order be and is hereby issued suspending the implementation and operation of the directive issued on 28/11/2024,” read the court order in part.

President William Ruto had given the institutions a one-week ultimatum to join eCitizen, warning of leadership changes for non-compliance.

“I was sent a list this morning of people who are still ‘mangamangaring,’ and I want to put them on notice,” he stated.

He issued the directive during the first anniversary of the eCitizen Directorate at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on November 28.

Ruto stated that digitizing government services was aimed at enhancing efficient government revenue mobilization efforts and improving service delivery to the public.

Kituo Cha Sheria consequently moved to court to challenge the directive, terming it unconstitutional.

The lobby group further argued that the directive was issued without public participation and lacked the necessary legislative framework.

“The President’s directive and its implementation contravene the law vesting the responsibility for proper management of the affairs of the 1st to 34th interested parties in their respective boards, councils, or commissions,” argued the petitioners.

In issuing the conservatory orders, Justice Bahati directed that the case will be heard on January 31, 2025.

He further directed the petitioners and respondents to file and serve their submissions in due time.

