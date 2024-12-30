Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Court orders Kanja to personally produce 6 abductees in court on Tuesday

Kanja is required to present Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, Billy Mwangi, Gideon Kibet, Rony Kiplangat, and Steve Kavingo, all known critics of President William Ruto’s administration.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 30 – Justice Bahati Mwamuye has directed Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to personally produce six individuals abducted by unidentified individuals linked to security agencies in court Tuesday.

This follows a petition filed by various bodies and individuals, including the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), Rony Kiplangat, Steve Kavingo, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), and the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kanja is required to present Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, Billy Mwangi, Gideon Kibet, Rony Kiplangat, and Steve Kavingo, all known critics of President William Ruto’s administration.

Justice Mwamuye noted circumstances surrounding abductions of the said individuals have raised serious human rights concerns.

“The 9th Respondent, Douglas Kanja Kirocho, shall, in his capacity as the 1st Respondent and also in his capacity as the 9th Respondent, personally secure compliance with Orders (1) and (2) above and shall consequently personally produce the 2nd–7th Petitioners/Applicants before this Court or the Milimani High Court Criminal Duty Court on 31/12/2024 at 11:00 AM in physical/open court; and summons to that effect be and are hereby issued to him,” the judge directed on Monday.

Justice Mwamuye granted a mandatory order of Habeas Corpus, demanding that the Inspector General of Police, along with other state bodies such as the National Police Service (NPS), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and the National Intelligence Service (NIS), ensure the immediate release of the six individuals.

Failure to comply will require an explanation under oath as to their whereabouts.

Prosecution gag

Additionally, Mwamuye barred their arraignment in any other court.

The ruling comes amid protests by rights groups over the continuing abductions.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Earlier, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Renson Ingonga, ordered investigations into the ongoing abductions and forced disappearances of citizens following widespread public outcry.

Ingonga directed the NPS and the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) to expedite their investigations and submit an update for review within three days.

Meanwhile, pressure continues to mount on the government to address the abductions, which have been blamed on security operatives.

Security agencies, however, have denied any involvement in the issue.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Omtatah files petition to compel the State to produce abductees dead or alive

Omtatah named Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohammed Amin, and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga as...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police, protestors in running battles amid anti-abduction protests in Nairobi CBD

Protesters demanding an end to abductions occupied Aga Khan Walk, staging a sit-in as they call for the release of abducted youths.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga condemns ‘heartless’ abductions, urges a ‘moral response’

Maraga called on the State to uphold the sanctity of life and the dignity of every citizen.

5 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto hails Carter’s efforts in championing global peace, human rights and climate justice

Ruto described Carter as an extraordinary leader whose dedication to public service was remarkable.

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KHRC condemns Ruto’s ‘confession’ on abductions, says he is unfit for office

The commission described the revelation as a "damning admission" and warned that it further exposes Rito's "unfitness for public office," equating such actions to...

7 hours ago

Africa

Ruto secures Mahama’s backing for Kenya’s AUC bid after hosting President-Elect in Kilgoris

The election for the new AUC Chairperson, reserved for candidates from the Eastern Africa bloc in accordance with AU regulations, iwill take place in...

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP orders probe on abductions, demands file within 3 days

Ingonga directed the National Police Service (NPS) and the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) to expedite their investigations and submit an update for review...

9 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto sustains call for parental responsibility amid mounting pressure to free abductees

Ruto reiterated the call for parental responsibility just a day after he addressed the escalating issue of abductions seen to target government critics.

1 day ago