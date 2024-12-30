Court orders Kanja to personally produce 6 abductees in court on Tuesday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 30 – Justice Bahati Mwamuye has directed Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to personally produce six individuals abducted by unidentified individuals linked to security agencies in court Tuesday.

This follows a petition filed by various bodies and individuals, including the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), Rony Kiplangat, Steve Kavingo, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), and the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ).

Kanja is required to present Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, Billy Mwangi, Gideon Kibet, Rony Kiplangat, and Steve Kavingo, all known critics of President William Ruto’s administration.

Justice Mwamuye noted circumstances surrounding abductions of the said individuals have raised serious human rights concerns.

“The 9th Respondent, Douglas Kanja Kirocho, shall, in his capacity as the 1st Respondent and also in his capacity as the 9th Respondent, personally secure compliance with Orders (1) and (2) above and shall consequently personally produce the 2nd–7th Petitioners/Applicants before this Court or the Milimani High Court Criminal Duty Court on 31/12/2024 at 11:00 AM in physical/open court; and summons to that effect be and are hereby issued to him,” the judge directed on Monday.

Justice Mwamuye granted a mandatory order of Habeas Corpus, demanding that the Inspector General of Police, along with other state bodies such as the National Police Service (NPS), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and the National Intelligence Service (NIS), ensure the immediate release of the six individuals.

Failure to comply will require an explanation under oath as to their whereabouts.

Prosecution gag

Additionally, Mwamuye barred their arraignment in any other court.

The ruling comes amid protests by rights groups over the continuing abductions.

Earlier, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Renson Ingonga, ordered investigations into the ongoing abductions and forced disappearances of citizens following widespread public outcry.

Ingonga directed the NPS and the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) to expedite their investigations and submit an update for review within three days.

Meanwhile, pressure continues to mount on the government to address the abductions, which have been blamed on security operatives.

Security agencies, however, have denied any involvement in the issue.

