Court orders IG, DCI to show cause why they should not be cited for contempt over abductees

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 – The High Court has ordered the Inspector General of Police and the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to personally attend court on January 8, 2025 to show cause why they should not be cited for contempt.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye said that the two state officers were ordered by Justice Diana Kavedza to produce the six suspects allegedly abducted two weeks ago but they failed to do so.

The judge said that from the submissions of the lawyers representing the suspects, it is clear that the IG and DCI have not complied with the orders of the court.

