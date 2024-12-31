Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Court orders IG, DCI to show cause why they should not be cited for contempt over abductees

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 – The High Court has ordered the Inspector General of Police and the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to personally attend court on January 8, 2025 to show cause why they should not be cited for contempt.  

Justice Bahati Mwamuye said that the two state officers were ordered by Justice Diana Kavedza to produce the six suspects allegedly abducted two weeks ago but they failed to do so.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The judge said that from the submissions of the lawyers representing the suspects, it is clear that the IG and DCI have not complied with the orders of the court.

About The Author

SIMON NDONGA

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Senator Omtatah freed on a Sh1,000 cash bail

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 – Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has been freed on a cash bail of Sh1,000 after the court declined a request...

59 mins ago

Kenya

JSC pledges transparency, unity in tackling Judicial complaints, corruption

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the rule of law in the...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo,Wamalwa accompany Omtatah in court in show of support

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his DAP-K counterpart Eugene Wamalwa on Tuesday stood with Busia Senator Okiyah Omtatah at...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KNCHR initiates independent probe on police force during anti-abduction protests

The body condemned the ‘unwarranted violence and terror on demonstrators’ which it insisted was unnecessary as the protests were largely peaceful.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Onyonka declines New Year’s Eve Dinner invitation over abductions, graft

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 – Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka has declined an invitation to the State New Year’s Eve Dinner at the Kisii State...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Ichung’wah claims ‘staged abductees’ enjoying in Airbnbs to frame govt

The Kikuyu Member of Parliament accused former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of orchestrating the scheme to tarnish the government's reputation and incite a coup...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court directs IG, DCI to obey order to produce alleged abductees

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 – The High Court has ordered the Inspector General of Police and the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to obey...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

6-month-old baby in Siaya admitted after being burnt with hot water in domestic quarrel

The father poured hot water on the mother, who was holding the child at the time.

7 hours ago