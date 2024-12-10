Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kibra Law Courts/FILE

County News

Court hands Kibera man 30-year jail term for murder

Amos Wanjala Mutelwa was handed the sentence after Prosecuting Counsel Peris Maina proved he murdered his 24-year-old ex-partner in 2018.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 — A Kibera High Court has sentenced a man to 30 years in prison after finding him guilty of murdering his ex-wife.

Amos Wanjala Mutelwa was handed the sentence after Prosecuting Counsel Peris Maina proved he murdered his 24-year-old ex-partner in 2018.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The sentencing on Tuesday followed testimonies from five witnesses, including an eyewitness, who recounted the events leading to the crime.

“In her testimony, the eyewitness told the court that after the accused learned that his ex-partner (the deceased) was planning to wed her new boyfriend, he reached out to her and demanded the return of the gifts he had bought her,” the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said.

“When she hesitated to comply with the request, a quarrel ensued, during which he stabbed her with a kitchen knife.”

Mutelwa fled the scene but was apprehended by a crowd that responded to the victim’s screams.

The prosecution convinced the court that there was a history of documented disputes between the accused and the deceased, which culminated in her tragic death.

The deceased’s family described the loss as a devastating blow, noting that she was an integral part of the family—charming, respectful, and with a promising future.

In her ruling, Judge Diana Mochache observed that the accused showed no remorse and had consistently denied committing the crime, instead alleging that the deceased had stabbed herself.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Second Suspect Arrested in Kisumu Killing of Two Men Over Toilet Proceeds

The victims of the July 1 incident were identified by police as Evans Opiyo and Mohammed Saleh.

October 30, 2024

County News

Kibera court hands man 60-year jail term for defiling 2-year-old

The convict lured the minor on July, 25, 2022, from where she was playing with her friends in the pretext of going to buy...

December 19, 2023

crime

Police open probe on murders in Nairobi, Nakuru after discovery of body parts

Elsewhere, police in Nakuru reported the recovery of partial human remains near Mau Summit Mosque area.

November 22, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Lang’ata police officer among suspects linked to disappearance, murder of Utawala taxi driver

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Detectives have apprehended two suspects linked to the abduction and subsequent murder of taxi driver whose body was recovered...

October 27, 2023

Kenya

Two suspects accused of defrauding American national of Sh 130M arraigned

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 16-Two suspects believed to have defrauded an American National of Sh130 million were on Wednesday arraigned at the Kibera Law Courts...

March 16, 2023

Kenya

Kimilili MP-elect Didmus Barasa freed on Sh10mn bond in murder case

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Aug 24 – The High Court in Kakamega has freed Kimilili MP-elect Didmus Barasa on a Sh10 million bond in a case...

August 24, 2022