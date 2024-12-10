Court hands Kibera man 30-year jail term for murder

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 — A Kibera High Court has sentenced a man to 30 years in prison after finding him guilty of murdering his ex-wife.

Amos Wanjala Mutelwa was handed the sentence after Prosecuting Counsel Peris Maina proved he murdered his 24-year-old ex-partner in 2018.

The sentencing on Tuesday followed testimonies from five witnesses, including an eyewitness, who recounted the events leading to the crime.

“In her testimony, the eyewitness told the court that after the accused learned that his ex-partner (the deceased) was planning to wed her new boyfriend, he reached out to her and demanded the return of the gifts he had bought her,” the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said.

“When she hesitated to comply with the request, a quarrel ensued, during which he stabbed her with a kitchen knife.”

Mutelwa fled the scene but was apprehended by a crowd that responded to the victim’s screams.

The prosecution convinced the court that there was a history of documented disputes between the accused and the deceased, which culminated in her tragic death.

The deceased’s family described the loss as a devastating blow, noting that she was an integral part of the family—charming, respectful, and with a promising future.

In her ruling, Judge Diana Mochache observed that the accused showed no remorse and had consistently denied committing the crime, instead alleging that the deceased had stabbed herself.

