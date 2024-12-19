Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

Cops Charged for Slaughtering Stolen Cow at A Police Station

The officers, Chrispus Murakhi Butali and Samwel Mbugua Njuguna, were arraigned at the Iten Law Courts and released on a cash bail of Sh40,000 or a bond of Sh200,000 with surety.

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 19- Two police officers accused of slaughtering a cow reported missing at Kaptagat Police Station have been charged with stock theft under Section 278 of the Penal Code.

The officers, Chrispus Murakhi Butali and Samwel Mbugua Njuguna, were arraigned at the Iten Law Courts and released on a cash bail of Sh40,000 or a bond of Sh200,000 with surety.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) confirmed in a statement that the officers were also charged with killing an animal with intent to steal, under Section 289 of the Penal Code, and handling stolen goods, contrary to Section 322 of the Penal Code. Both officers denied the charges.

The case will be mentioned on January 2, 2025.

The officers were arrested on Tuesday in Keiyo South, Elgeyo Marakwet County, after they were allegedly caught slaughtering a cow reported missing by a local resident. According to a police report, the complainant alerted authorities after discovering her cows were missing.

“The scene was visited by SCPC Keiyo, SCCIO Keiyo South, and the OCS Kaptagat. The scene was secured, processed, and documented accordingly,” read the police report.

The incident sparked outrage among locals, leading to protests inside and around the Kaptagat Police Station. Protesters demanded compensation for three missing cows linked to the case. Authorities noted that the situation became tense but was eventually contained by the intervention of the area Member of County Assembly (MCA).

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

IG Kanja says reported abduction cases being actively investigated

Kanja assured that the National Police Service is investigating the disappearance of 29 Kenyans who are still unaccounted for.

November 15, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan Police Complete Linguistic and Cultural Training Ahead of Haiti Deployment

Haiti has faced escalating violence since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021, displacing hundreds of thousands and destabilizing the nation.

November 2, 2024

Top stories

Kenya to Deploy 300 More Police Officers to Haiti Early Next Year

Kenya has pledged to provide a total of 1,000 officers to lead the Multi-National Security Support Mission (MSSM) in Haiti, with the initial deployment...

October 25, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

DIG Lagat names new Traffic Commandant as he reshuffles unit heads

Fredrick Ochieng, who had been serving at the National Counter Terrorism Centre since March 2022, swapped roles with outgoing Traffic Commandant Mary Omari in...

September 20, 2024

Top stories

National Police Service Applauds Kenyan Officers’ Progress in Haiti Peace Mission

NAIROBI, Kenya July 28 – The National Police Service has expressed confidence in the success of Kenyan police officers leading the peace mission in...

July 28, 2024

Top stories

Blinken Stresses Need for Freedoms and Accountability in Call with President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya July 26 – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken phoned Kenyan President William Ruto, emphasizing the need to respect democracy for better...

July 26, 2024

Top stories

President Ruto Urges New Police Chiefs to Uphold Professionalism and Integrity, Pledges Modernization of The Service

MOMBASA, Kenya July 26 – President William Ruto has called on the newly appointed police chiefs to prioritize professionalism and integrity in their duties...

July 26, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Haiti mission Kenyan police Commander Otunge says no room for failure

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – The Kenyan police Commander to Haiti Godfrey Otunge has said there is no room for failure in the mission...

July 9, 2024