Cops Charged for Slaughtering Stolen Cow at A Police Station

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 19- Two police officers accused of slaughtering a cow reported missing at Kaptagat Police Station have been charged with stock theft under Section 278 of the Penal Code.

The officers, Chrispus Murakhi Butali and Samwel Mbugua Njuguna, were arraigned at the Iten Law Courts and released on a cash bail of Sh40,000 or a bond of Sh200,000 with surety.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) confirmed in a statement that the officers were also charged with killing an animal with intent to steal, under Section 289 of the Penal Code, and handling stolen goods, contrary to Section 322 of the Penal Code. Both officers denied the charges.

The case will be mentioned on January 2, 2025.

The officers were arrested on Tuesday in Keiyo South, Elgeyo Marakwet County, after they were allegedly caught slaughtering a cow reported missing by a local resident. According to a police report, the complainant alerted authorities after discovering her cows were missing.

“The scene was visited by SCPC Keiyo, SCCIO Keiyo South, and the OCS Kaptagat. The scene was secured, processed, and documented accordingly,” read the police report.

The incident sparked outrage among locals, leading to protests inside and around the Kaptagat Police Station. Protesters demanded compensation for three missing cows linked to the case. Authorities noted that the situation became tense but was eventually contained by the intervention of the area Member of County Assembly (MCA).

