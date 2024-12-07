CJ emeritus Mutunga calls for overhaul of Kenya’s political structure

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 7– Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga has called for a comprehensive overhaul of Kenya’s political framework, citing concerns over the current leadership’s embrace of totalitarianism and the lack of an effective opposition.

Speaking during the Kenya Human Rights Commission’s (KHRC) 30th-anniversary celebrations, Mutunga criticized the existing political landscape, asserting that both the government and opposition have devolved into entities serving imperialistic interests.

“We are knee-deep in the search for an alternative political leadership that will liberate Kenya from the rule of compradors in government and in the opposition, who have definitely become running dogs of imperialism,” he said.

“Let us be part of that struggle. The compradors must go.”

His remarks come amidst growing public discourse on the state of governance in the country, with many citizens expressing disillusionment over the lack of checks and balances in the political system.

Mutunga accused the opposition of abandoning its traditional role as a watchdog and instead aligning itself with the government, leaving Kenyans without a voice to challenge systemic failures and injustices.

He vowed to join in the discourse for political change, as the country readies for its next polls slotted for August 2027.

The push for political reform has been a recurring theme in Kenya, with various stakeholders arguing for changes to address an array of issues including corruption, lack of inclusivity, and weak governance structures.

President William Ruto is expected to face off with a litany of new names, including Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah, former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and Inject party leader Morara Kebaso who have so far thrown their hats in the ring for the country’s top seat.

