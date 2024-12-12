City Hall to name road in South C after Kapuka legendary E-Sir

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced plans to name a road in South C after the legendary Kapuka artist E-Sir, in honor of his enduring legacy in Kenyan music.

Speaking during the Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, Governor Sakaja highlighted the growth of Kenya’s entertainment industry, particularly in Nairobi, and its ability to attract major artists while creating employment opportunities for many youth.

In his speech, he noted that Nairobi County would honor local artists, emphasizing E-Sir’s significant impact on the music industry and describing him as a trailblazer whose work continues to inspire generations.

“We shall be honoring some of our artists by renaming roads. For instance, E-Sir — one of the roads in South C shall be renamed after him. He was a great artist, and his influence still resonates with many today. His brother has performed here on his behalf, keeping his memory alive,” said Governor Sakaja during his welcoming remarks at the national celebration.

E-Sir, whose real name was Issah Mmari Wangui, is remembered as one of Kenya’s most iconic musicians, known for hits like Boomba Train and Hamunitishi.

Despite his untimely death in a car accident in 2003, his music remains a staple in Kenyan pop culture.

South C, E-Sir’s home neighborhood, holds special significance as the birthplace of his musical journey.

The road renaming is part of a broader initiative by the Nairobi County Government to honor individuals who have made a lasting impact on Kenya’s cultural and social landscape.

Governor Sakaja assured the public that the process would involve consultations with relevant stakeholders, including the county assembly, to ensure proper recognition of E-Sir’s legacy and that of other local artists.

