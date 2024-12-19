Connect with us

Located in northeastern Kenya, the Garissa Solar Power Plant is the first major solar plant to tap into the country’s vast solar resources and the largest grid-connected solar power plant in East and Central Africa. /REREC.

Chinese enterprises in Kenya lead green growth, modernization: Report

NAIROBI, Dec 19 (Xinhua) — Kenya’s quest for green development, modernization and skills upgrade has borne fruits, driven by the proactive involvement of Chinese firms operating in the country, according to a report launched Tuesday in the country’s capital of Nairobi.

In its fourth edition, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report compiled by the Kenya China Economic and Trade Association (KCETA) covering 2022-2023, said that these companies have rallied behind Kenya’s long-term growth and transformation agenda.

The launch of the report, themed “Joining Hands to Advance Modernization and Building a Community with a Shared Future,” was attended by senior officials, diplomats and industry executives.

Mohamed Daghar, Principal Secretary in the Kenyan Ministry of Roads and Transport, said the report reaffirmed the immense contribution of Chinese enterprises to Kenya’s modernization through infrastructure development, skills and technology transfer, job creation and cross-cultural linkages.

“We are here to reaffirm the strength of cooperation between Chinese companies and the Kenyan government. Our cooperation cuts across infrastructure, ICT, water, defense and education,” Daghar said.

The 104 member companies represented by the KCETA have created new pathways for Kenya’s inclusive growth, injecting capital, skills and technology into the local economy, according to the CSR report.

More than 60,000 Kenyans were employed by these companies in the 2022-2023 period under review, with the localization ratio exceeding 90 percent, the report noted.

Some of the flagship projects cited by the report for transforming the livelihoods of local communities include the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway, Africa Tech Challenge, Huawei’s digital literacy program, the Nairobi Expressway, the 50 MW Garissa Solar Power Plant in northeastern Kenya and the Thwake multipurpose dam in southeastern Kenya.

Besides unlocking growth and jobs in the country, the Chinese firms prioritized vocational training for local youth, advanced ecological protection, engaged in charitable activities and served as a bridge for fostering cultural exchanges, the report said.

Liu Chenghui, chairman of the KCETA and deputy general manager of the China Road and Bridge Corporation Kenya Head Office, said that guided by the spirit of mutual cooperation and friendship, the Chinese enterprises in Kenya are driving the country’s industrial renewal.

“We encourage our member companies to balance social responsibility and environmental protection with economic factors,” Liu said.

Zhou Zhencheng, minister counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Kenya, said that both countries are jointly promoting high-quality cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative, as evidenced by livelihood projects and national landmarks that have been implemented.

According to Zhou, Chinese enterprises in Kenya have made contributions to local communities through building schools, combating pandemics, promoting reforestation and empowering women.

Jeanne Ong’iyo, Public Relations Manager of Moja Expressway Company which manages the 27-km Nairobi Expressway, said that Chinese enterprises have improved the lives of local citizens by constructing schools, building libraries and drilling boreholes.

XINHUA

Xinhua News Agency, founded on November 7, 1931, is China’s national news agency as well as a global news and information network. Xinhua has set up a global news and information gathering network, with headquarters in Beijing, 33 domestic bureaus in provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities plus the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao, as well as 140 bureaus in the rest of the world. Xinhua is yet to set up a bureau in Taiwan, where it has posted resident correspondents. Xinhua provides its worldwide subscribers with news and financial information products in the forms of text, photo, graphics, audio, video, and mobile phone text messages 24 hours a day in eight languages: Chinese, English, French, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese and Japanese.

