Chinese Business Community Reaffirms Commitment to Kenya’s Economic Development

Dec 22 – The Chinese business community in Kenya has pledged to actively contribute to the country’s economic growth through infrastructure development, job creation, cultural exchanges, environmental protection, and corporate social responsibility initiatives. This commitment aligns with the outcomes of the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit held in Beijing in September.

The community praised the FOCAC summit for injecting new vitality into China-Kenya relations and creating opportunities for practical cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, peace and security, and cultural exchanges.

Job Creation and Social Responsibility

Liu Chenghui, chairman of the Kenya China Economic and Trade Association (KCETA), emphasized the transformative impact of Chinese enterprises on Kenya’s economy and society. Speaking during the launch of the 2022-23 Chinese Enterprises in Kenya Social Responsibility Report in Nairobi on Tuesday, Liu noted that Chinese companies in Kenya employed over 60,000 Kenyans in 2022-23, with a localization ratio exceeding 90%.

“We encourage our member companies to balance social responsibility and environmental protection with economic factors. We actively support their participation in educational, environmental, and welfare activities,” Liu said.

Strengthening China-Kenya Ties

Zhou Zhencheng, the minister counselor at the Chinese embassy in Kenya, highlighted the role of Chinese enterprises in advancing the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in synergy with Kenya’s Vision 2030.

“From building schools to combating pandemics, from afforestation efforts to empowering women, Chinese enterprises have been writing new chapters in China-Africa cooperation with their concrete actions, adhering to the principles of sincerity, real results, affinity, and good faith,” Zhou said.

He reiterated China’s commitment to supporting Kenya’s industrialization and economic transformation, particularly in emerging sectors such as renewable energy and the digital economy.

Government Collaboration and Benefits

Mohamed Daghar, principal secretary in Kenya’s Ministry of Roads and Transport, lauded the collaboration between China and Kenya during the report launch. He noted that infrastructure development by Chinese firms has significantly improved transportation in cities like Nairobi and enhanced hydrocarbon handling facilities at the Port of Mombasa, benefiting Kenya and its neighbors.

“We are friends; Kenyan and Chinese governments have mutual cooperation that is beneficial to all,” Daghar said.

Jane Makori, deputy director-general of the Asia and Pacific Directorate at Kenya’s State Department of Foreign Affairs, welcomed Chinese private sector investment and called for increased engagement.

“We are grateful to the Chinese private sector, in conjunction with the Kenyan private sector, for supporting the efforts of the China and Kenya governments to build a closer community with a shared future,” Makori said. She urged Chinese enterprises to encourage more investors to explore Kenya’s vast investment opportunities.

A Shared Vision for the Future

The report launch underscored the growing bond between China and Kenya, with both nations emphasizing the importance of collaboration for mutual benefit. Chinese enterprises have not only contributed to Kenya’s economic development but also played a pivotal role in fostering cultural and social ties, further cementing the relationship between the two countries.

