Cherishing Shared Bonds, Writing a New Chapter of China-Kenya Friendship

Dear friends in Kenya,

Time flies, and as my tenure as the Chinese Ambassador to Kenya draws to a close, I bid farewell with a heart full of gratitude and reluctance. Over the past four years, I have had the privilege to witness and contribute to the flourishing relations between China and Kenya. I have seen the profound friendship between our peoples and felt the boundless vitality and hope of this beautiful land.

During this unforgettable journey, China-Kenya relations have reached new heights. Our Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership has grown stronger, high level exchanges have increased, political trust has deepened, economic collaboration has yielded fruitful results, and cultural exchanges have blossomed brightly. As Kenya’s trusted friend and partner, China has steadfastly supported Kenya’s independent development path, working together to achieve shared prosperity.

I have witnessed the commissioning of the Nairobi Expressway, the Global Trade Center (GTC), and the Kipevu Oil Terminal (KOT). I have witnessed over 7 years of smooth and safe operation of the Mombasa-Naivasha Standard Gauge Railway (SGR). These flagship cooperation projects have not only spurred Kenya’s economic growth but also served as a bridge of friendship between our peoples. Our cooperation in infrastructure, trade, investment, green energy, digital economy, agriculture and other areas has further empowered Kenya’s economic transformation and sustainable development.

I also take pride in fostering deeper people-to-people exchanges between our nations. From academic exchanges to cultural interactions, from youth visits to technical training, our peoples have grown closer, fostering understanding through shared experiences and mutual support. I vividly recall watching a performance that blended Chinese traditional dance with Kenyan acrobatics at the reception celebrating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Kenya. At that moment, I felt the profound power of culture, bringing hearts together across vast distances.

These four years were not without challenges. In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, drought and flood disasters, China and Kenya stood shoulder to shoulder, supporting each other through adversity. From medical and food supplies to financial assistance, our partnership demonstrated the value of mutual trust and shared benefit. The Mcedo-Beijing school in Mathare community has been supported by the Chinese Embassy and community for 17 years, each time I visited the school and saw children’s smiling faces, my heart filled with immense satisfaction.

Looking back, I am deeply grateful to the Kenyan government and people for their unwavering support and genuine friendship. Every warm smile, every vast savanna, and every hospitable Kenyan friend will remain a cherished memory in my heart.

Under the strategic guidance and personal attention of President Xi Jinping and President William Ruto, the China-Kenya relationship is in its best shape in history. As I prepare to leave, I am confident that the future of China-Kenya friendship will be even brighter. China is advancing modernization through high-quality development, while Kenya is pursuing its Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda and Vision 2030 Agenda. As a Swahili proverb goes: Umoja ni nguvu(Unity is strength). Together, we will create greater benefits for our peoples and inject fresh energy into building an even closer China-Kenya community with a shared future in the new era.

In June, on the way back from the Madaraka Day celebrations held in Bungoma County, I stopped at a beautiful cafe in Iten. While I was enjoying the beautiful scenery of tea gardens, a local couple came over curiously and asked me which country I’m from. I intentionally chose not to answer directly, but replied “your friend”. Without any hesitation, they laughed and shouted “China!”. I think this is a vivid proof of our time-honored friendship that gives me full confidence in the future of China-Kenya relations.

I sincerely wish Kenya prosperity and its people happiness and well-being. Wherever I may be, I will continue to support and follow the growth of our friendship. I look forward to returning to this vibrant land one day to reunite with old friends and make new ones.

May the friendship between China and Kenya shine as brightly as the morning sun over Kenya’s horizons!

Dr. Zhou Pingjian is the Chinese Ambassador to Kenya

