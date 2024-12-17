Cherargei top perfoming Senator at 19.4pc – Timely Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 17-A recent survey has ranked Nandi County Senator Samson Cherargei as the top performing senator with a 19.4 percent rating.

According to the study by Timey Kenya, Homabay Senator Moses Kajwang and his Kitui counterpart Enoch Wambua followed closely at 17.7 and 16.9 percent rating respectively.

The study Indicated that Senator Cherargei leads with the most ‘points of orders’ despite being ejected from the House several times during proceedings.

The Survey noted that Cherargei has always been present during the Senate proceedings topping with the highest number of bills, motions, and statements presented in the House.

The polls ranked him among top 5 senators with the highest debate minutes this year alone together with Senators Enoch Wambua (Kitui), Boni Khalwale(Kakamega), Eddy Oketch(Migori)and Godfrey Osotsi(Vihiga).

“Top 5 senators with the highest debate minutes the whole year:Samson Cherargei, Enoch Wambua, Boni Khalwale, Eddy Oketch and Godfrey Osotsi,” the study revealed.

It also listed the Nandi Senator among the most comical senators including Embu Senator Alexander Mundigi and his Nairobi counterpart Edwin Sifuna.

The Pollster further ranked Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga, Issa Boy juma(Kwale) and Mwenda Gataya(Tharaka Nithi) as the least performing Senators with 12 percent,11.8 and 11.5 percent respectively.

Senator Juma was ranked among occasionally absent Senators including Nominated Hezena Lemaletian and William Cheptumo(Baringo county) while nominated senators Maureen Tabitha Mutinda and Gloria Orwoba were noted as being passionate about women’s affairs.

In terms of Bills and Legislative activities the study showed that 9 bills have been passed and assented to by President William Ruto becoming law while 5 bills were withdrawn.

Additionally, 21 bills were referred to the National Assembly for further consideration while 4 were forwarded to the Mediation Committee.

