Kenyans celebrate Christmas at Lanar Park in Nairobi. Many Kenyans opted for modest celebrations due to the harsh economic conditions. /MOSES MUOKI.

Celebrating Christmas on a Budget: How Kenyans Are Adapting to Tough Economic Times

According to a recent Infotrak survey, 86% of Kenyans cannot afford the usual Christmas expenses this year, with Nairobi and several other regions showing particularly high percentages. Additionally, 10% of respondents indicated they had no interest in celebrating, 6% said they would be working, and 2% noted that they are Muslim and do not observe Christmas.

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 24 – As Kenyans prepare for Christmas, the festive mood is dampened by harsh economic times that have led many to rethink their celebrations. With schools reopening in just a week, many parents are prioritizing school fees and basic needs over extravagant festivities.

Christine Wangari, a mother of three in Nairobi, summed up the mood for many: “How can I be excited by Christmas and New Year yet schools are opening in a week’s time?” Similarly, Jackson Omwenga, a father of four, said his focus is on preparing for the January school term rather than Christmas. “I am worried more about how they will go back to school in January. Don’t ask me anything about the festivities. We will not be extravagant,” he said.

Despite this, some Kenyans like Caroline Kimani are still embracing the festive spirit, albeit with pre-planned savings. “I saved for Christmas and New Year. I must give my family the best,” said Kimani as she prepared to head to Mombasa.

Nevertheless, the survey revealed that 63% of participants plan to spend time with family, 28% will go to church, and 15% will stay indoors. Only 11% intend to go on holiday, and a mere 5% plan to party and drink.

Tips for Celebrating Christmas on a Budget

For those looking to celebrate Christmas despite financial constraints, here are some tips to make the season meaningful without overspending:

1. Focus on Family Time

Spending quality time with loved ones is free and meaningful. Gather for a shared meal, play games, or simply enjoy each other’s company.

2. Cook a Simple Meal Together

Instead of splurging on an elaborate feast, prepare a simple and affordable meal together as a family. Cooking at home saves money and creates memorable moments.

3. Attend Church Services

For many, Christmas is a time to reflect on their faith. Attending church services can be a fulfilling way to celebrate without spending money.

4. Get Creative with Decorations

Use recycled materials or nature-inspired elements to create decorations. Simple touches like handmade ornaments or fresh greenery can add festive charm without breaking the bank.

5. Stay Local

Instead of travelling, explore local attractions like parks or free community events. This minimizes travel expenses while allowing you to enjoy the season.

6. Plan Activities for Kids

Keep children entertained with budget-friendly activities like crafting, storytelling, or outdoor games. These moments can be more impactful than expensive gifts.

7. Give Thoughtful, Inexpensive Gifts

Consider homemade gifts or tokens of appreciation. A handwritten note or a small DIY project can be just as meaningful as a store-bought item.

8. Volunteer or Give Back

For those who can, volunteering at a children’s home or visiting the sick can add purpose to the holiday. Sharing joy with others often brings fulfillment.

Adjusting Expectations

With the rising cost of living, the days of extravagant Christmas celebrations may be out of reach for many. However, focusing on the core values of the holiday—gratitude, love, and togetherness—can make it meaningful even on a modest budget.

While some may head to luxurious destinations like the coast or travel abroad, a majority of Kenyans are staying home or celebrating in simpler ways.

