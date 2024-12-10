Cargo train ferrying crude oil to Mombasa port derails in Shimanzi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 – A cargo train headed to the Mombasa Port derailed Tuesday at the city’s Shimanzi resulting in the partial spillage of crude oil from one of the tanks involved.

Police said the incident was reported by the Regional Railways Security Officer for the Coast Region.

According to the initial report, two wagons ferrying four tanks of crude oil from East Africa Storage to the port derailed in the Shimanzi area.

Officers from the Mombasa Railways Police Station promptly responded to the scene to assess the situation and initiate containment measures.

“The officers are managing the situation,” a police report obtained by Capital News read.

Preliminary investigations revealed that while three of the tanks remained intact, oil from the first tank had spilled partially.

Efforts were underway to manage the spill and mitigate any environmental risks.

Kenya Railways Corporation also deployed engineers to the site to rerail the wagons and restore operations.

Police assured security and safety measures were in place as the recovery process continued.

