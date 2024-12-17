Connect with us

September 13, 2022 | Kasarani Stadium filled to capacity during President Ruto's inauguration.

NATIONAL NEWS

Cabinet clears draft transition law allowing presidential inauguration in the absence of outgoing President

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 17 – The Cabinet has approved the Assumption of Office of President and Transition of Executive Authority Bill, 2024, which aims to address gaps and ensure a smooth and unified presidential transition in Kenya.

The proposed Bill seeks to impose a fine of Sh10 million on state officers who obstruct the handover of power.

Additionally, the Bill guarantees that the President-elect and Deputy President-elect will receive security arrangements equivalent to those of the sitting President and Deputy President.

“To account for unforeseen circumstances, the Bill addresses scenarios where the outgoing President is unable to attend the swearing-in ceremony. In such cases, the handover of instruments of power will be omitted without affecting the validity of the swearing-in process,” read the Cabinet Dispatch on Tuesday.

The proposed legislation also ensures continuity in government operations by allowing Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries to remain in office until new appointments are made by the incoming administration.

Administration

It further provides that the transition of executive authority will be deemed complete when the President, Deputy President, Attorney-General, Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and the Secretary to the Cabinet assume office.

Other provisions outline the role of the President-elect in nominating and appointing members of the Assumption of Office Committee and provide for the establishment of a Transition Centre.

The Cabinet has also approved the extension of the Government-to-Government (G-to-G) arrangement for importing refined petroleum products.

According to the Cabinet, this arrangement has eased the monthly demand for US dollars for petroleum imports, stabilizing the shilling-dollar exchange rate at Sh129 from a high of Sh166, and reducing pump prices from Sh217 per litre of petrol to Sh177.

The arrangement secures the supply of refined petroleum by allowing payments in Kenyan shillings, previously estimated at $500 million per month.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the procurement of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Heavy Fuel Oil, and bitumen through a centrally coordinated bulk procurement system.

