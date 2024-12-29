Bobi Wine warns against ‘Musevenism’ in Kenya amid abductions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 29 – Bobi Wine, Uganda’s leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party has cautioned against an emerging trend of abductions in Kenya saying the country risks taking a dangerous trajectory similar to Uganda.

Taking to social media, Wine lamented the alarming trend, particularly targeting critics of the government, with citizens allegedly disappearing at the hands of state operatives.

“Very sad to see how fast Kenya is spiraling down,” Wine commented, referencing the abductions of young citizens critical of the government.

He highlighted the dangers of normalizing such acts, drawing parallels to Uganda under President Yoweri Museveni, where abductions have become alarmingly frequent.

”Musevenism’

The Ugandan leader cautioned Kenya against falling into “Musevenism,” a term he used to describe the authoritarian practices that have plagued Uganda for decades.

Wine emphasized that abductions, which initially targeted a few individuals, gradually escalated into widespread operations affecting thousands of citizens.

He warned that Kenya could face a similar fate, describing a grim scenario where “drones” roam the streets, kidnapping at will, while the government denies any wrongdoing.

Wine urged Kenyans to defend their Constitution and resist the erosion of democratic rights before it becomes too late.

“If you do not uproot repression when it is a seedling, it becomes much harder when it takes root, grows into a tree, and spreads its branches everywhere,” he said.

Wine’s statement added to growing calls for accountability with the total number of reported abductions since June 25 standing at eighty-two — thirteen of which were recorded in three months to December.

The latest cases Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, and Naomi, were reported missing across various counties, such as Embu, Nairobi, and Kajiado after sharing AI-generated images President Ruto.

In response, President Ruto urged parents to instill discipline in their children, emphasizing the importance of family responsibility in safeguarding the nation’s youth.

However, his statements did not explicitly distance the government from these incidents.

