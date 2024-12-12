Barrow commends Kenya’s role in international peace, lauds Haiti Mission

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – President Adama Barrow of The Gambia has lauded Kenya’s contributions to international peace and stability.

Speaking during Kenya’s 61st Jamhuri Day celebrations in Nairobi on Thursday, President Barrow praised Kenya’s leadership in peacekeeping efforts and its pivotal role in promoting regional and continental integration.

President Barrow, who was the Chief Guest at the event, highlighted Kenya’s current peacekeeping mission in Haiti and its fight against terrorism as emblematic of the country’s commitment to peace and stability.

“Kenya’s dedication to peacekeeping in Africa and other parts of the world is a testament to the nation’s commitment to creating a prosperous and integrated Africa,” he said.

He emphasized the significance of reflecting on Kenya’s journey since attaining independence in 1963 and the broader impact it has had on Africa’s liberation movements.

“On behalf of the Gambian people, I congratulate you all on this auspicious occasion and pay tribute to the visionary leadership and tenacity of Kenya’s founding fathers,” President Barrow remarked.

Reflecting on Kenya’s broader contributions, President Barrow commended the strides made in governance, democracy, and regional security.

He noted that since attaining independence, Kenya has emerged as a key player in Africa’s integration agenda.

“Kenya’s diplomatic journey has earned the nation a respected voice in matters affecting our continent and beyond,” he added.

The Gambian leader also applauded Kenya’s efforts in addressing pressing global challenges such as climate change, trade, and development.

He highlighted these achievements as benchmarks for other nations to emulate.

“The strides you have made in addressing these issues set a precedent for the continent,” he said.

On economic collaboration, President Barrow praised Kenya’s trade relations with various African nations, describing them as a shining example of Pan-Africanism.

He further recognized Kenya’s rich cultural diversity and its role in fostering unity and understanding among Africa’s ethnic groups.

“Culturally, Kenya has enriched African society while fostering respect and understanding among diverse communities,” he stated.

However, President Barrow underscored the persistent challenges of underdevelopment across the continent, emphasizing the need for collaboration between countries.

“Our challenge lies in finding solutions to the paradox of underdevelopment,” he noted, urging African nations to build on Kenya’s example in addressing these issues.

President Barrow expressed The Gambia’s commitment to collaborate with Kenya toward realizing the shared aspirations of African nations in achieving unity, peace, and progress.

