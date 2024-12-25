Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Atheists denounce abductions of individuals linked to AI-generated misinformation

AIK particularly expressed concern over refusal by authorities to acknowledge the fate or whereabouts of those abducted.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25 – The Atheists In Kenya Society (AIK) has condemned a wave of abductions targeting Kenyan citizens accused of publishing AI-generated images of a deceased State official on social media platforms.

In a statement issued Wednesday morning, AIK labeled the abductions as a “gross violation of human rights” and called for immediate action from the government to address the issue.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“These abductions amount to arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances, as prohibited under Article 29 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010,” the statement read.

AIK particularly expressed concern over refusal by authorities to acknowledge the fate or whereabouts of those abducted.

The society emphasized that such actions violate fundamental human rights and international law.

“It is unacceptable that individuals exercising their freedom of expression are being forcibly disappeared,” the society stated, urging the government to cease these unlawful practices and release all arbitrarily detained individuals.

AIK termed the abductions as a deliberate plan to use State power to suppress digital expression in Kenya.

The emergence of AI-generated content has sparked debates about its ethical use, but AIK called for a focus on safeguarding constitutional freedoms, including freedom of speech and protection from arbitrary detention.

The government has yet to respond to the allegations amid sustained criticism by human rights organizations that have called for accountability and transparency in addressing the reported disappearances.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

AIK appealed to all citizens to remain vigilant and to advocate for the protection of civil liberties in the digital age.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

US demands answers on Besigye’s reported abduction in Nairobi

The State Department's Bureau of African Affairs emphasized the need for transparent explanations about the situation that led to Besigye’s detention, stating that it...

November 22, 2024

County News

Prime suspect in Mombasa blogger’s assault charged with gang rape

Omar, who now faces four charges—including abduction, gang rape, and conspiracy to commit a felony—is also wanted by DCI Jomvu on allegations of torture.

November 13, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

I don’t have a name of anyone who was abducted: Ruto

Ruto urged any families with missing persons whose disappearances may be related to the recent protests to provide their names to the Interior Ministry...

August 30, 2024

Top stories

Pastrolist MPs issue ultimatum for release of Former MCA claiming abduction

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – Pastoralists Parliamentary group are demanding the Inspector General Japhet Koome to release former South C MCA Osman Khalif whom...

November 15, 2023

Kenya

4 officers from defunct DCI special unit arrested in abduction probe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – Four officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) disbanded Special Service Unit (SSU) have been arrested in investigations...

October 22, 2022

Africa

Nigeria gunmen kidnap 73 students from high school in northwest

Lagos (AFP), Sep 2 – Nigerian gunmen on Wednesday kidnapped 73 students after storming a high school in the northwest of the country in...

September 2, 2021