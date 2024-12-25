Atheists denounce abductions of individuals linked to AI-generated misinformation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25 – The Atheists In Kenya Society (AIK) has condemned a wave of abductions targeting Kenyan citizens accused of publishing AI-generated images of a deceased State official on social media platforms.

In a statement issued Wednesday morning, AIK labeled the abductions as a “gross violation of human rights” and called for immediate action from the government to address the issue.

“These abductions amount to arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances, as prohibited under Article 29 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010,” the statement read.

AIK particularly expressed concern over refusal by authorities to acknowledge the fate or whereabouts of those abducted.

The society emphasized that such actions violate fundamental human rights and international law.

“It is unacceptable that individuals exercising their freedom of expression are being forcibly disappeared,” the society stated, urging the government to cease these unlawful practices and release all arbitrarily detained individuals.

AIK termed the abductions as a deliberate plan to use State power to suppress digital expression in Kenya.

The emergence of AI-generated content has sparked debates about its ethical use, but AIK called for a focus on safeguarding constitutional freedoms, including freedom of speech and protection from arbitrary detention.

The government has yet to respond to the allegations amid sustained criticism by human rights organizations that have called for accountability and transparency in addressing the reported disappearances.

AIK appealed to all citizens to remain vigilant and to advocate for the protection of civil liberties in the digital age.

