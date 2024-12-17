AG’s office introduces customized VIP rooms for civil weddings

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 17 – The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has announced a revamp of its marriage services with the introduction of a customized VIP Marriage Room.

Attorney General Dorcas Oduor informed interested couples that they can now access the VIP Marriage Room, exclusively available in Nairobi, offering expedited marriage services at a higher fee.

As the name suggests, the newly introduced VIP room provides couples with an elegant and efficient wedding experience compared to the standard rooms.

“The premium features include a private, well-appointed room designed for personalized ceremonies, and the option for couples to decorate the room according to their preferences,” Oduor said on Tuesday.

Oduor emphasized that the introduction of the new room aims to enhance the experience for couples tying the knot through the OAG while creating meaningful memories on their special day.

Additionally, the OAG reiterated its capacity to officiate garden weddings for a prescribed fee.

“Couples can choose and secure a beautiful, serene outdoor setting for their special day, ensuring a memorable experience while complying with all legal requirements for marriage registration,” said the Attorney General.

This comes after restrictions in 2020 limited garden weddings to 15 attendees, while private ceremonies at the Attorney General’s office were capped at a maximum of four people due to Covid-19 protocols.

Before the pandemic, the Marriage Registry served an average of 600 clients daily, with services provided manually. During the pandemic, all garden wedding ceremonies were restricted to 45 minutes, while those conducted at the AG’s office were limited to 20 minutes.

Oduor urged all interested individuals to take advantage of these services and make appropriate bookings at the marriage section of the OAG.

