Agnes Kagure Foundation launches gender-inclusive campaign to combat GBV, emphasizes role of men

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 – The Agnes Kagure Foundation (AKFO) has launched a groundbreaking gender-inclusive campaign aimed at tackling Gender-Based Violence (GBV), emphasizing the vital role of men in eradicating the vice.

The event, held in Nairobi on Saturday, brought together attendees from the city’s 85 wards for impactful discussions and training on GBV response, prevention, and survivor support.

The campaign, which seeks to foster a holistic approach to ending GBV, featured an interactive panel-led session, focusing on practical solutions for addressing its root causes and improving community support systems for survivors.

In her address, AKFO Patron Agnes Kagure underscored the importance of involving men in the fight against GBV.

“Achieving a society free from violence requires everyone’s participation. Men are not just allies but also key players in creating a safer and more inclusive society,” she said.

The event also doubled as a celebration of Kagure’s 50th birthday, with attendees surprising her with a cake to mark the milestone, a gesture highlighting her ongoing commitment to championing social justice and gender equality.

Kagure reiterated AKFO’s pledge to continue empowering communities through awareness, education, and targeted interventions.

“Our mission is not just to respond to cases of GBV but to prevent them through education and societal change,” she said.

The Foundation’s initiative comes at a time when the prevalence of GBV remains a pressing concern in Kenya.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Recent data indicates a surge in reported cases, prompting calls for more collaborative efforts between governments, civil society, and communities.

The campaign will include follow-up activities across Nairobi and beyond, focusing on equipping local leaders and stakeholders with tools to create safe spaces and implement preventive measures.

Through the initiative, AKFO hopes to set a precedent for community-driven solutions to GBV, with men and women working hand in hand to achieve lasting change.

About The Author