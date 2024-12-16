Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

County News

Agnes Kagure Foundation launches gender-inclusive campaign to combat GBV, emphasizes role of men

Through the initiative, AKFO hopes to set a precedent for community-driven solutions to GBV, with men and women working hand in hand to achieve lasting change.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 – The Agnes Kagure Foundation (AKFO) has launched a groundbreaking gender-inclusive campaign aimed at tackling Gender-Based Violence (GBV), emphasizing the vital role of men in eradicating the vice.

The event, held in Nairobi on Saturday, brought together attendees from the city’s 85 wards for impactful discussions and training on GBV response, prevention, and survivor support.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The campaign, which seeks to foster a holistic approach to ending GBV, featured an interactive panel-led session, focusing on practical solutions for addressing its root causes and improving community support systems for survivors.

In her address, AKFO Patron Agnes Kagure underscored the importance of involving men in the fight against GBV.

“Achieving a society free from violence requires everyone’s participation. Men are not just allies but also key players in creating a safer and more inclusive society,” she said.

The event also doubled as a celebration of Kagure’s 50th birthday, with attendees surprising her with a cake to mark the milestone, a gesture highlighting her ongoing commitment to championing social justice and gender equality.

Kagure reiterated AKFO’s pledge to continue empowering communities through awareness, education, and targeted interventions.

“Our mission is not just to respond to cases of GBV but to prevent them through education and societal change,” she said.

The Foundation’s initiative comes at a time when the prevalence of GBV remains a pressing concern in Kenya.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Recent data indicates a surge in reported cases, prompting calls for more collaborative efforts between governments, civil society, and communities.

The campaign will include follow-up activities across Nairobi and beyond, focusing on equipping local leaders and stakeholders with tools to create safe spaces and implement preventive measures.

Through the initiative, AKFO hopes to set a precedent for community-driven solutions to GBV, with men and women working hand in hand to achieve lasting change.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Police break ‘End Femicide’ protest, seal off Jeevanjee Gardens

The protesters had planned to converge at the venue and then demonstrate along major streets in the city, calling on President William Ruto to...

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi roots for secure digital platform to report GBV

Mudavadi emphasized that many victims fear intimidation, and such a center would enable them to share information discreetly, leading to the apprehension of culprits.

7 days ago

DIPLOMACY

UK pledges more resources to support disability inclusion, GBV prevention

British Deputy High Commissioner to Kenya Ed Barnett expressed concern over the alarming prevalence of gender-based violence (GBV) in Kenya and across the globe.

December 4, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

NGEC calls for stronger multi-sectoral response to combat GBV in Kenya

The appeal comes as the world marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

November 25, 2024

County News

Police in Nakuru seek preacher who stabbed his wife as church disowns him

Njau reportedly fled after the attack, leaving Wanjiku critically injured. Neighbors intervened to rescue her two children, aged two and ten, whom he allegedly...

November 22, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt commits Sh100mn to 16-day women-led campaign against femicide

President Ruto, flanked by women leaders, emphasized the urgent need to protect the lives and dignity of women, describing the rising cases of femicide...

November 20, 2024

Top stories

Sakaja Announces Construction of Safe Houses for Gender Violence Victims

This follows concerns over the increasing number of femicide cases in the country, particularly the capital, Nairobi.

November 3, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

East African Detectives Complete Cybercrime Training in Nairobi to Tackle Online SGBV

The training at the Nairobi's National Criminal Investigations Academy (NCIA) brought together detectives from from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Seychelles.

November 2, 2024