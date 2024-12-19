Aga Khan University Hospital Wins National Energy Globe Award for Sustainable Environment Project

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Dec19– The Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi (AKUH, N), has won the prestigious National Energy Globe Award from the Energy Globe Foundation Austria for its innovative Biomass Boiler Project.

Launched in September 2023, the project is part of AKUH, N’s commitment to sustainability and reducing environmental impact.

The hospital’s transition to using briquettes and biomass waste for heating has significantly reduced its reliance on diesel for essential services such as water heating, laundry, cooking, and sterilization. In its first year of operation, the project cut diesel use by 950,000 liters, resulting in a reduction of 2,000 tons of carbon emissions—equivalent to driving between Nairobi and Mombasa nearly 700 times in an average car.

“Out of 2,000 projects from 141 countries, Aga Khan University Hospital’s initiative emerged as the overall winner in Kenya,” stated the Energy Globe Foundation Austria.

AKUH, N CEO Rashid Khalani emphasized the importance of environmentally conscious operations, saying, “Organizations must consider the environmental impact of their operations and develop solutions to decrease their carbon emissions—everyone needs to play their part! At AKUH, N, we are proud to demonstrate what is possible while maintaining the highest quality of care.” Aga Khan University Hospital Chief Executive Officer Rashid Khalani with Engineer Dennis Mwangi inspect the commissioned Biomass Boiler during its commissioning in 2023. The use of the biomass boiler to power its heating system has significantly reduced diesel usage as the source of energy for water heating, laundry, cooking, and sterilization services.

The National Energy Globe Award highlights innovative and sustainable projects that address environmental challenges and provides a platform for sharing impactful solutions globally. This recognition reinforces AKUH, N’s commitment to leading in environmental stewardship.

As part of the Aga Khan Development Network’s (AKDN) pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030, the hospital has implemented several sustainability initiatives. In 2022, AKUH, N installed a 100KWp solar-powered plant at its Doctor’s Plaza building, reducing annual carbon emissions by an average of 96 tons. Additionally, emissions from nitrous oxide have been cut by nearly two-thirds over the past two years.

The hospital’s recognition underscores the role of innovative environmental practices in combating climate change and inspires other organizations to follow suit in driving sustainable operations.

