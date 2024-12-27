Connect with us

Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi praised the Attorney General for her dedication to serving the community, highlighting the breadth of services offered/CFM

County News

AG Oduor spearheads initiative taking govt services to the grassroots

The exercise features a full range of government services typically accessible only in urban centers like Siaya or Kisumu.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 27 – Attorney General Dorcas Oduor has spearheaded an initiative in her rural home of Siaya County, aiming to bring essential government services closer to residents.

The two-day exercise, taking place at the Ndege Community Resource Center in Alego Usonga during the festive season, underscores the government’s commitment to decentralizing critical services.

The program, which combines government services with community welfare efforts, is the latest in a series of initiativesthe centre has hosted over the past four years.

The Resource Center, directed by James Ndege—who is also AG Oduor’s son—has steadily expanded its scope from health-focused interventions to offering a wide array of support services to locals.

James Ndege.

“Our initial focus was on encouraging hygiene to eradicate jiggers in the community,” Ndege explained, recalling how the plight of a 12-year-old child suffering from jigger infestation inspired the center’s establishment.

“Since then, we’ve broadened our mission to include many other community services.”

Community-centred initiative

This year’s exercise features a full range of government services typically accessible only in urban centers like Siaya or Kisumu.

Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi praised the Attorney General for her dedication to serving the community, highlighting the breadth of services offered.

“These include the registration of birth certificates, applications for identity cards and passports, and issuance of certificates of good conduct by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI),” Atandi stated.

Additionally, a team from the Employment Bureau will provide guidance on applying for jobs abroad, while a medical camp will address health concerns and facilitate enrollment in the new national medical scheme.

MP Atandi emphasized that the initiative’s investments would have a lasting impact on alleviating the challenges faced by the locals.

“The entire government is here, ensuring that services that once required significant travel are now accessible at the doorstep of the people,” he remarked.

The Ndege Community Resource Center has become a beacon of support for the community, combining grassroots initiatives with high-level government backing to transform lives in Alego Usonga.

