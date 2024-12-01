Africa CDC launches continental blueprint to combat endemic, neglected tropical diseases

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ADDIS ABABA, Dec 1 (Xinhua) — African countries, under the leadership of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), have endorsed a new continental strategic plan as a blueprint to tackle endemic and neglected tropical diseases across Africa.

The new strategic plan was endorsed by Africa Union (AU) members during a high-level gathering convened by the Africa CDC from Nov. 27 to 29 in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital. Delegates from all AU members came together to review and approve the continental blueprint for 2024-2027 aimed at combating endemic and neglected tropical diseases, according to a statement issued by the Africa CDC late Thursday.

With an emphasis on integrated health systems, the new strategic plan prioritizes preventing and controlling major health threats such as HIV/AIDS, malaria, tuberculosis, hepatitis, and neglected tropical diseases.

Data from the AU’s specialized healthcare agency show that infectious diseases continue to have a disproportionate impact in Africa, with the continent accounting for 94 percent of global malaria cases and 95 percent of malaria-related deaths. Additionally, the continent bears 40 percent of the global burden of neglected tropical diseases, with all African countries facing at least one endemic neglected tropical disease.

Despite the disproportionate impact on public health in Africa, the Africa CDC said the main barriers to progress in tackling these health threats remain underfunding, weak health systems, limited research, and poor access to healthcare treatments. Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya said the launch of the strategic plan underscored AU members’ renewed commitment to preventing and controlling endemic and neglected tropical diseases across the continent. “We need to brace up to change this narrative by intensifying our efforts to find lasting solutions for the control and eventual elimination of these diseases. Together, we will create a more resilient, integrated, and inclusive health future for Africa,” the Africa CDC statement quoted Kaseya as saying.

The Africa CDC said the newly endorsed continental strategic plan represented a unified effort to address the continent’s most urgent health challenges by integrating prevention and control strategies into national health systems. The plan aligns with “A New Public Health Order for Africa,” a framework for action launched by the Africa CDC that focuses on boosting the continent’s self-reliance in health security. It also complements the health and development aspirations of the AU’s 50-year continental development blueprint Agenda 2063, according to the statement.

