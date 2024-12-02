Connect with us

The report further highlights that nine counties accounted for 51 percent of the new infections in the reviewed year/FILE

Adolescents, young adults fuel HIV infections accounting for 7 in 10 new cases

The report, released on Monday, states that the highest burden of new HIV infections is among women, with 8,937 cases reported. Additionally, 3,743 children were also infected during the same period.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – The National Syndemic Diseases Control Council (NSDCC) has revealed that adolescents and young adults aged 15–24 accounted for 73 percent of the 16,752 new HIV infections recorded in the country last year, with a total of 1.4 million Kenyans infected overall.

The report, released on Monday, states that the highest burden of new HIV infections is among women, with 8,937 cases reported in 2023.

Additionally, 3,743 children were also infected during the same period.

The report further highlights that nine counties accounted for 51 percent of the new infections in the reviewed year. These counties include Nairobi, Kisumu, Nakuru, Migori, Homabay, Uasin Gishu, Siaya, Mombasa, and Kakamega.

Despite the new infections, the report notes a significant decline in HIV cases, with an 83 percent reduction across all populations—from 101,448 in 2013 to 16,752 in 2023.

The report also states that the country achieved identification and treatment targets of 97 percent in 2023, with a viral suppression rate of 94 percent. However, young people aged 20–24 years are still lagging in the treatment of the virus.

In 2023, the number of people living with HIV and using antiretroviral therapy (ART) increased to 1,336,681, up from 656,369 in 2013.

“Although the proportion of men aged 15 years and above initiating ART has increased from 81 percent in 2020 to 90 percent in 2023, this population group is yet to reach the 95 percent UNAIDS target,” the report states.

ART update

It adds that while ART initiation among boys and men remains suboptimal, there has been a positive trajectory between 2020 and 2023.

A total of 29,337 boys and men began ART in 2023, out of 32,722 men who tested positive for HIV during the same period.

The report recommends identifying sustainable platforms to bridge knowledge gaps among young people to curb the spread of HIV in the country.

This comes as Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa, during World AIDS Day, outlined Kenya’s strategic plan to achieve a self-reliant HIV response by 2030, emphasizing the importance of continued innovation and improvements in the healthcare system.

She noted that one key development is the adoption of long-acting injectable cabotegravir for HIV prevention, which is already transforming the country’s approach to care.

Barasa also reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to Universal Health Coverage (UHC), ensuring equitable access to healthcare for all citizens, especially those in underserved areas.

“The government is dedicated to ensuring that every Kenyan has access to quality healthcare services, regardless of their socio-economic status,” she said.

