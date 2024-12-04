Joho’s Ruto defense ignites online storm, reviving old criticisms

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 4 – Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Ali Hassan Joho is a ‘wanted’ man from Kenyan netizens.

Once a fierce critic of President William Ruto during his time in opposition, Joho has now become one of his most vocal defenders following his government appointment.

Echoing Winston Churchill’s famous assertion that politics has no permanent friends or enemies, only permanent interests, Kenyans on X have revived memories of Joho’s opposition days with the trending hashtag #WhenJohoWasPatriotic.

The shift in allegiance has sparked intense debate, with many questioning the former Governor’s political transformation.

The former Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) deputy party leader, who once branded President William Ruto as “Kenya’s most corrupt leader,” has now taken on the role of his staunch defender.

The dramatic shift became evident on Monday in Taita Taveta, where Ali Hassan Joho warned critics targeting President Ruto online to desist or face equal retaliation.

“I’m giving them a notice today, they should not think they are the only ones with a mouth. We also have mouths, if they poke us, we will respond affirmatively,” he said,

Unaware of the storm it would spark, Joho’s statement unleashed a wave of backlash from netizens, some of whom sent him direct “greetings” on his personal number, laced with warnings.

The uproar also led to the resurfacing of past videos where he had fiercely criticized President Ruto.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Unfazed by the online trolling, Joho struck a defiant tone on Tuesday, vowing to face his critics head-on.

He reaffirmed his unwavering support for President Ruto, his administration, and the projects currently underway.

“They are talking about Kenya having collapsed, it’s you who is collapsing; the country is developing. You stay online as we continue working on the ground. Let’s be patriotic; we don’t have two countries.”

President Ruto who once disclosed that for the past two years in office he had been a lonely voice in the Executive, he appears to enjoy the latest defense from Joho and those alike at a time when he is facing increased criticism over unmet and unfulfilled promises.

About The Author